Stunner! Terror-lovin' extremist has key job at U.S. Homeland Security

A key member of the federal bureaucracy, those government employees who are supposed to fulfill the ideals of the American dream, is a pro-Hamas extremist who bashes Israel and promotes its destruction – to the point of posting online images of terrorists parachuting in – regularly.

It is an investigation by Daily Wire that confirms the U.S. immigration enforcement agency hired Nejwa Ali, a former spokeswoman for the Palestinian Liberation Organization.

And then the Department of Homeland Security gave her the authority to decide who can come into America as an immigrant, or "asylum seeker."

TRENDING: Home sales plunge to 2008 levels as record mortgage rates take their toll

Her position has not discouraged her from "repeatedly posting pictures of Hamas terrorists parachuting in with guns and writing, "f*** Israel and any Jew who supports Israel," the Daily Wire confirmed.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

She worked in 2016 and 2017 for the Palestinian Delegation to the U.S., which confirms online it was the "PLO Office in D.C."

But she moved into other work when that office "was expelled from the country" by President Trump, the report said.

Should Nejwa Ali be immediately fired from her U.S. government position? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (18 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

She secured employment as an "asylum officer" for DHS, applying immigration laws and regulations.

Then in January, the report said, she was made "an Adjudication Officer for the U.S. Customs and Immigration Service (CIS)."

Explained the report, "Though Ali's job at DHS included vetting people to make sure they were not a threat to the country before letting them in, it's not clear that anyone from the agency vetted her. That her primary allegiance was to the Palestinians, not the United States, was evident from her social media profiles, where she posts as 'Falastine Mi Amor.'"

On Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, over multiple years, she's posted "extremist rhetoric," culminating in this month's comments to "f*** Israel, the government, and its military. Are you ready for your downfall?" after Hamas attacked Israel, burning civilian families to death and beheading babies.

She has, while glorifying terrorism, demanded, "Respect our existence, or expect resistance. Simple. No Apologies," the report said.

She's unleashed anti-Semitic cartoons online, and once stated, "A nation that has nothing but Allah has everything it will ever need."

She frequently unleashed obscene rants.

While USCIS official Matthew Bourke told The Daily Wire the agency condemns anti-Semitism and the use of violent rhetoric, and violations are "taken seriously," there apparently has been no retribution for Ali.

She told The Daily Wire, about her employment, "That’s none of your f***ing business. Mind your business before I call the police. If I were you I’d respectfully hang up the phone right now."

The report found that the government agency "declined to shed light on the two apparent possibilities: that USCIS either knowingly hired a PLO employee who had demonstrated extremist views, or it was completely in the dark about its own employees’ recent employment and public records.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: "Our country is going communist!" warned Donald Trump recently. "It's going Marxist, it's going REALLY bad." He added, "The PEOPLE of our country aren't that way – but the people RUNNING it are." Is this just election-season bluster and hyperbole, or can the utterly unthinkable be true?

Incredibly, it is true. In 2023 America, the Democratic Party – its agendas, its core values, its wall-to-wall dishonesty, and its audacious and utterly ruthless methods – are virtually indistinguishable from those of modern-day communists. Compare the Communist Party USA's website, CPUSA.org (where the featured top-of-page story is about "TRANS RIGHTS"), with the Democratic National Committee's website, Democrats.org, and try to discern any substantive difference.

America's plunge into atheistic Marxism in virtually every area of life – from weaponizing government and courts to destroy critics and political opponents, to crushing free speech, to corrupting and brainwashing the nation's children, and much much more – is all stunningly explored in the October issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "AMERICA'S COMMUNIST REVOLUTION: How the freest nation in history is rapidly becoming a Marxist police state." Beyond exposing the Marxist takeover of America's key institutions, this explosive special report goes on to reveal how Marxism/communism is ACTUALLY A MAJOR WORLD RELIGION, albeit a false and malevolent one. It unearths what REALLY motivates the "high priests" of this truly dark atheistic faith, which has captivated untold millions and murdered millions more. And it vividly illustrates exactly how and why citizens of the greatest nation in history are now experiencing – to quote Barack Obama's words – "a fundamental transformation of the United States of America." This Whistleblower issue is a crucial wake-up call for all Americans. WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!