Support for Hamas in U.S. underscores our moral decline

In May 2021, a man in Florida stuffed a baby wipe down the throat of a 2-month-old infant, killing her. In May 2023, the body of a 3-month-old infant was discovered in a bag just off a highway in New York, resulting in the arrest of two people who shook the baby to death for crying. In June 2023, a man in California physically abused a 5-week old infant, causing its death. Upon learning about each of these murders, any reasonable person should rightfully be horrified that the most vulnerable members of our society met such brutal endings, condemning the perpetrators and demanding justice be done. This is a line that every American should agree is never to be crossed. Sadly, in the wake of the brutal surprise invasion of Israel by Hamas, that is not the case.

One high-profile politician, a Palestinian American member of Congress, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., refused to condemn Hamas for its killing 40 children under the age of 2, massacred in their nursery in the Kibbutz of Kfar Aza, some by decapitation. The brutality of this act is evidence of the total disregard these terrorists have for defenseless children, revealing Hamas to be the animals they are. Yet Tlaib refused comment when repeatedly queried by a member of the press as she walked the corridors of the House of Representatives to her office. Meanwhile, Tlaib decided to proudly fly the Palestinian flag on Capitol grounds.

Tlaib's office had issued a statement about the violence in Israel that was silent about Hamas, suggesting its actions were justified and blaming Israel by claiming, "The path to the future must include lifting the blockade, ending the occupation, and dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance." No mention was made of Israeli or even American deaths committed by Hamas.

Tlaib should be condemned by every member of Congress for such a non-response that conveys the message she condones the atrocities. Interestingly, in 2019, while Tlaib shed a tear at a hearing on migrant children who had suffered separation from their parents at the border, she cannot shed one for Israeli babies brutally executed. No wonder Tlaib is also remembered for her antisemitic statement made in 2019 just days after the annual Day of Holocaust Remembrance that thinking of the Holocaust gave her a "calming feeling."

Independent foreign journalists have verified the baby slaughter and Israel have now released photographs of it after some critics demanded proof. Such atrocities should now be condemned the world over by all civilized societies. But, sadly, we do not have to look beyond our own borders to find those who outrageously believe the massacre and dismemberment of innocent children and infants is somehow justified.

Pro-Hamas demonstrations have broken out across the U.S., most initiated by chapters of the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) established at various colleges and universities.

One of the most prestigious schools in the nation, Harvard University, is among them. Of course, with the leftist spin to which it and many of our other educational institutions have been exposed for decades now, this should come as no surprise. In a post by Harvard's Hamas supporters, they outrageously proclaimed, "We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence."

Harvard University was not alone, joined by the University of Wisconsin–Madison and Tufts University. Calling the terrorists "liberation fighters paragliding into occupied territory," Hamas supporters at Tufts praised the "creativity necessary to take back stolen land … as hundreds of Palestinians have been martyred in the past days to liberate themselves and their land."

It did not go unnoticed that SJP's website advised those who were supporting Hamas to describe its terrorists as "martyrs" and to "pivot the conversation" away from the "facts." While it is obvious the facts of the invasion into Israel deny Hamas, and those supporting it, any moral ground to justify the baby massacre, SJP claims facts will only be used by "Zionists" to "decontextualize" the Palestine issue. Perhaps these college student Hamas supporters are using the same logic to avoid the fact they demonstrate their total ignorance by supporting the Hamas baby killers.

If you want to know what the result is of taking too many hits to the head as a professional kickboxer, just listen to the rantings of former kickboxer Andrew Tate who converted to Islam – a religion he finds to be the last true religion in the world. After the Hamas terrorist attack, Tate turned to social media to register his support for the Palestinians posting, "May Allah aid and protect our brothers and sisters in Palestine and free them from the oppressors." Following SJP's advice, he made no mention of the facts that Hamas murdered children, raped women and mutilated dead bodies of Israelis, celebrating as they did so.

Also coming as no surprise is BLM taking a pro-Hamas position. The Chicago BLM chapter posted a picture on social media showing the image of a man in a paraglider flying the Palestinian flag with the text reading, "I stand with Palestine." This post was accompanied by several cartoons blaming Israel for the attack. Remember how our State Department honored BLM by flying its flag on the anniversary of the death of George Floyd? This was despite BLM's antisemitism. which was known back then.

Even a supposedly more knowledgeable source than those above accused Israel of being responsible for the attack. This was an allegation aired by MSNBC contributor Ayman Mohyeldin. Additionally, getting in on supporting the infant murders were members of the Starbucks' workers union – a group backed by prominent Democrats such as Sens. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., and John Fetterman, D-Pa., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. Before removing the comment, it still posted a cartoon of a Palestinian bulldozer tearing down the wall Israel constructed between it and Gaza.

One would think every American, whether politically on the left or the right, would share common ground that the life of a defenseless child needs be protected and defended at all costs. There should be absolutely no disagreement on this issue. The fact that a member of Congress, university students, a professional athlete, BLM, a newscaster and labor union are openly willing to support Hamas despite its despicable acts of barbarism suggests America may well be headed down the road of moral decline.

