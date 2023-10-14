Supremes to rule on state's 'improvement' that destroyed farm

The Supreme Court has agreed to rule on a fight in Texas where the government built a concrete barrier along a highway – and that project now has caused several devastating floods on a farmer's property, essentially destroying its worth.

It is the Institute for Justice that confirmed the high court will hear the case brought on behalf of farmer Richie DeVillier and his family.

"If there is one basic principle in property law, it’s the Pottery Barn Rule: You break it, you buy it," explained IJ lawyer Robert McNamara. "The Fifth Circuit’s decision in this case amounts to ‘you pay if you feel like it.’ But the Constitution’s Takings Clause demands more."

The IJ explained the problem developed for DeVillier, of Winnie, Texas, on the farm his grandfather bought in the 1930s.

TRENDING: 'A slap in the face': Republican governor appoints 'hard Democrat' as D.A.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"For most of that history, the land never flooded. Then, in the early 2000s, the Texas Department of Transportation renovated nearby Interstate 10, raising its height, adding two lanes, and installing a concrete barrier in the median. Now, every time the area receives heavy rainfall, Richie’s land turns into a lake," the IJ said.

The result is destroyed corps and dead farm animals.

"When the DeVilliers sought to be paid for the destruction, the state refused. And when the family sued, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that they couldn’t – because Congress has never passed a law allowing citizens to sue states for taking property, the Fifth Amendment’s guarantee of 'just compensation' was unenforceable," the IJ said.

Should Texas compensate this farmer? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (14 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"This isn’t just about our family farm, it’s about the state of Texas respecting the rights of its citizens," the farmer explained. "The Supreme Court’s decision to take our case signifies a crucial step towards holding Texas accountable for its actions."

"No American should have to worry that the government will destroy their property and leave them holding the bag," said IJ Chief Counsel Scott Bullock. “A victory in this case will guarantee that all Americans have the right to be made whole when the government takes their property—and not just when the government feels like paying."

WND reported earlier when the dispute arose.

McNamara explained, "There is not an asterisk next to the Fifth Amendment that says the government doesn’t have to pay just compensation if it doesn’t want to. The Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed Americans’ right to just compensation is an inherent part of the Constitution. It cannot be ignored or circumvented by the government or the courts."

"This case is about holding the government accountable and ensuring that the Constitution’s protections for property owners are respected,” said Bullock.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: "Our country is going communist!" warned Donald Trump recently. "It's going Marxist, it's going REALLY bad." He added, "The PEOPLE of our country aren't that way – but the people RUNNING it are." Is this just election-season bluster and hyperbole, or can the utterly unthinkable be true?

Incredibly, it is true. In 2023 America, the Democratic Party – its agendas, its core values, its wall-to-wall dishonesty, and its audacious and utterly ruthless methods – are virtually indistinguishable from those of modern-day communists. Compare the Communist Party USA's website, CPUSA.org (where the featured top-of-page story is about "TRANS RIGHTS"), with the Democratic National Committee's website, Democrats.org, and try to discern any substantive difference.

America's plunge into atheistic Marxism in virtually every area of life – from weaponizing government and courts to destroy critics and political opponents, to crushing free speech, to corrupting and brainwashing the nation's children, and much much more – is all stunningly explored in the October issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "AMERICA'S COMMUNIST REVOLUTION: How the freest nation in history is rapidly becoming a Marxist police state." Beyond exposing the Marxist takeover of America's key institutions, this explosive special report goes on to reveal how Marxism/communism is ACTUALLY A MAJOR WORLD RELIGION, albeit a false and malevolent one. It unearths what REALLY motivates the "high priests" of this truly dark atheistic faith, which has captivated untold millions and murdered millions more. And it vividly illustrates exactly how and why citizens of the greatest nation in history are now experiencing – to quote Barack Obama's words – "a fundamental transformation of the United States of America." This Whistleblower issue is a crucial wake-up call for all Americans. WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!