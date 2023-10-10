Surprise! Bill Clinton adviser cites '4 indisputable facts' on Israel war

Lanny Davis, long a liberal and a former adviser to Bill Clinton, says there is no "on the other hand" when dealing with the terrorists of Hamas and their launch of a war against Israel.

The attack over the weekend killed hundreds of music festival attendees, as well as civilians in villages near the Gaza border.

Indiscriminate shooting killed children and women, and Hamas took hostages with threats to execute them and broadcast the executions.

In a commentary at Real Clear Wire by Davis, founder of a Washington law firm and former special counsel to Clinton, explained his discussions with "fellow progressive Democrats" since Hamas launched its attack.

He said he kept citing four "indisputable facts," including that Hamas openly declares its hatred for Jews.



Second, he said, "Hamas’ invasion is not about supporting an independent Palestinian state. Hamas denies Israel’s right to exist. It rejects a two-state solution. The head of its political bureau, Khaled Meshal, stated this plainly at a 2012 rally in Gaza: 'Palestine is ours from the river to the sea and from the south to the north. There will be no concession on any inch of land.'"

In fact, Davis explained, the terrorists refused to establish a Palestinian nation when they controlled territory to do so, then at least twice refused offers from Israeli officials essentially to do that.

"Fact three: Hamas doesn’t care about an independent, democratic Gaza for the well-being or social justice of Gazans. To the contrary. Since Gaza threw out the official government of the Palestinian Authority, it has not invested in food, education, or jobs. Instead, it has used millions of dollars from Iran to build bombs and rockets to be aimed at Israeli civilians, and has lined its own pockets with 15% of substantial funds from Qatar aimed at the poor," Davis wrote. "It is simply beyond dispute that Hamas has established a corrupt terrorist dictatorship, with some leaders living in luxury abroad. In the summer of 2023, Gazans defied their overlords and held rallies throughout the area. Some chanted: 'Where is the electricity and where is the gas?' – and burned Hamas flags."

He also said the current violence is not a reaction to Israeli occupation of Gaza, either, as Israel withdrew its citizens in 2005, Hamas threw out the Palestinian Authority in 2007 and it opposed any negotiations for an independent Palestinian state.

Lastly, he wrote, Hamas "is and continues to be a terrorist organization – which meets the universal definition as dedicated to intentionally murdering civilians for political purposes. Hamas does not deny that. It brags about it. Just this last weekend, Hamas terrorists intentionally killed 260 young civilians attending a music festival in the desert near Gaza during the first moments of its murderous invasion."

"Regarding the Hamas terroristic attack on Israel in the last several days, I can only say – based on indisputable facts – 'There is no other hand.'"

