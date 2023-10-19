Swing state polling shows bad news for Joe Biden

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

President Joe Biden trails former President Donald Trump in multiple key swing states for a hypothetical 2024 matchup, according to a Thursday poll.

Across the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Trump is leading Biden 47% to 43%, according to a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult survey. A majority of the battleground state voters also said the economy was better off under the Trump administration than it is under Biden, with 49% trusting the former on the issue rather than the latter at 35%.

In five of the seven individual swing states polled, Trump led Biden by anywhere from 1 point to 5 points, according to the survey. The two were tied in Michigan at 44%, and Biden beat Trump in Nevada 46% to 43%.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: 'Knowingly false': Biden claims about classified documents 'a lie'

Trump won Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania in 2016 against Hillary Clinton, but lost them all to Biden in 2020. In both elections, Trump secured North Carolina, while the Democratic nominee won Nevada.

Swing-state voters also trusted Trump more than Biden with handling key issues like immigration, crime, U.S.-China relations, guns, the Russia-Ukraine war, regulation of tech companies, housing, infrastructure and labor and unions, according to the survey. Biden led Trump on education and schools, Social Security and Medicare, democracy, health care, abortion and climate change.

The voters were also pessimistic about “Bidenomics,” the economic agenda for the president’s reelection campaign, with only 29% saying it has been good for the economy and 49% saying it has been bad, according to the poll. Among those who said the economy was the most important issue, they disapproved of Biden’s handling 65% to 14%.

A series of recent polls have suggested Trump is favored in multiple battleground states for 2024. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released in mid-September found that Trump was leading Biden across the same seven swing states as surveyed by Bloomberg News/Morning Consult at 41% to 35%; other surveys released in early October show Trump beating Biden in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan anywhere from 2 points to 9 points.

Will Biden win re-election? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (3 Votes)

The RealClearPolitics average for a 2024 national Republican and Democratic primary, based on the most recent polling, indicates Trump and Biden are leading their respective fields with 57.9% and 61.4% support, respectively.

The Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll surveyed a total of 5,023 registered voters across the seven swing states between Oct. 5 and Oct. 10 with a margin of error of plus or minus 1%.

Individually, the survey polled 804 voters in Arizona, 801 in Georgia and 807 in Pennsylvania, all with a margin of error of plus or minus 3%; 706 were surveyed in Michigan, 503 in Nevada, 702 in North Carolina and 700 in Wisconsin, all with a margin of error of 4%.

Neither Trump nor Biden immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: "Our country is going communist!" warned Donald Trump recently. "It's going Marxist, it's going REALLY bad." He added, "The PEOPLE of our country aren't that way – but the people RUNNING it are." Is this just election-season bluster and hyperbole, or can the utterly unthinkable be true?

Incredibly, it is true. In 2023 America, the Democratic Party – its agendas, its core values, its wall-to-wall dishonesty, and its audacious and utterly ruthless methods – are virtually indistinguishable from those of modern-day communists. Compare the Communist Party USA's website, CPUSA.org (where the featured top-of-page story is about "TRANS RIGHTS"), with the Democratic National Committee's website, Democrats.org, and try to discern any substantive difference.

America's plunge into atheistic Marxism in virtually every area of life – from weaponizing government and courts to destroy critics and political opponents, to crushing free speech, to corrupting and brainwashing the nation's children, and much much more – is all stunningly explored in the October issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "AMERICA'S COMMUNIST REVOLUTION: How the freest nation in history is rapidly becoming a Marxist police state." Beyond exposing the Marxist takeover of America's key institutions, this explosive special report goes on to reveal how Marxism/communism is ACTUALLY A MAJOR WORLD RELIGION, albeit a false and malevolent one. It unearths what REALLY motivates the "high priests" of this truly dark atheistic faith, which has captivated untold millions and murdered millions more. And it vividly illustrates exactly how and why citizens of the greatest nation in history are now experiencing – to quote Barack Obama's words – "a fundamental transformation of the United States of America." This Whistleblower issue is a crucial wake-up call for all Americans. WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!