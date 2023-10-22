A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith U.S. WorldWND CRIME
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Synagogue president in major U.S. city found stabbed to death at home

'Shocked, saddened and horrified to learn of Sam's brutal murder'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 22, 2023 at 11:08am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

S""

Samantha Woll (Twitter)

Samantha Woll (Twitter)

By Katelynn Richardson
Daily Caller News Foundation

The president of a synagogue board, Samantha Woll, was found dead outside her home in Detroit Saturday morning, according to police.

Woll was found outside her home this morning with multiple stab wounds, and police believe she was killed inside her home, according to CNN. Police have not stated a motive for the crime, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

TRENDING: Today's battle for God's land

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation he was “devastated today to learn of the loss of one of Detroit’s great young leaders.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Just weeks ago, I shared a day of joy with Sam at the dedication of the newly renovated Downtown Synagogue,” Duggan said. “It was a project she successfully led with great pride and enthusiasm. Sam’s loss has left a huge hole in the Detroit community.”

Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, where Woll served as president of the board, said in a Facebook post that they are “shocked and saddened” to learn of her unexpected death.

Are Jews in America and worldwide now targeted for death by terror supporters?

“At this point we do not have more information, but will share more when it becomes available,” the post said. “May her memory be a blessing.”


Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel also responded on Facebook, saying she is “shocked, saddened and horrified to learn of Sam’s brutal murder.”

“Sam was as kind a person as I’ve ever known,” Nessel said. “She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state and country. Sam truly used her faith and activism to create a better place for everyone.”

The Detroit Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Israel's campaign to destroy Hamas like 'moving through a minefield'
Biden's tobacco survey asks kids about their gender identity, sexual orientation
Hamas, Hezbollah may be entering U.S. by southern border, feds warn
Synagogue president in major U.S. city found stabbed to death at home
Tom Horn, Christian media giant and CEO of Skywatch TV, dies after health struggle
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×