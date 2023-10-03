A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Teen who clocked teacher in head with metal chair arrested on felony assault charges

'Unacceptable act of violence'

Published October 3, 2023 at 1:18pm
Published October 3, 2023 at 1:18pm
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(ZEROHEDGE) – A 15-year-old Michigan teen is two facing felony assault charges after she was caught on video launching a metal chair at her teacher's head during a heated argument with another student.

The teacher, who attempted to break up the fight, turned her back to the assailant when the chair was hurled at the educator, striking her in the head and causing her to drop to the floor where she did not move for approximately seven seconds.

The Genesee County Prosecutor's office made the arrest following the "unacceptable act of violence," which went viral last week, ABC 12 reports.

Read the full story ›

