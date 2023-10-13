A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
CommentaryCOLUMN DU JOUR
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Tennessee trans law is constitutional and necessary

Jeremy Faison notes, 'There are scientific and moral truths that are timeless and eternal'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 13, 2023 at 6:51pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) -- The federal courts have spoken. Tennessee’s law protecting children from transgender treatments is constitutional, according to the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals late September. As the primary author of Tennessee’s law, I’m glad to have the judiciary’s approval. But this isn’t just a legal issue. It’s a basic matter of truth.

My colleagues and I championed this reform out of a profound conviction that Tennessee should enshrine the truth in law. Modern society tells us that everyone can have their own truth, and that your truth and my truth can not only differ, but directly contradict each other. That’s not how truth works. There are scientific and moral truths that are timeless and eternal. The earth is round. Stealing is wrong. Biology is real.

Literally everyone understood this last truth until a few years ago. Since then, a small, yet-powerful group of activists have spread the opposite message in the media, in schools, and even in health care. Medical organizations have endorsed dangerous transgender treatments for children, even while admitting that the evidence supporting them is slim to non-existent.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Tennessee trans law is constitutional and necessary
Social Security recipients to receive 3.2% COLA increase in 2024
AP's Gaza reporter repeatedly ripped Israel on social media, said oppressive regime should be 'overthrown'
Extraordinary costs of green energy creeping slowly into public awareness
More Americans are concerned their small business could close amid high inflation
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×