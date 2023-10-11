It's time for a Jewish History Month – or is it?

Any statement that begins, "We, the undersigned student organizations hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence," can go nowhere good.

From this unpromising start, the "Joint Statement by Harvard Palestine Solidarity Groups on the Situation in in Palestine" swirls quickly down a vortex of disinformation.

The statement concludes by calling on the "Harvard community" to take some unspecified action "to stop the ongoing annihilation of Palestinians." Only the brevity of the statement limits its impressive display of historical ignorance.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The list of signees reveals just how deeply Balkanized Harvard has become. Some 23 of the 31 groups make some specific reference to the Arabic or Muslim roots of the groups' members.

TRENDING: 'Serious business': Mao survivor sounds alarm on Hillary 'deprogramming'

Who knew that Harvard had a Kennedy School Bangladesh Caucus or an Arab Medical and Dental Association or an Undergraduate Muslim Women's Medical Alliance?

These students might have learned something from Harvard's Jewish American Heritage Month, but May is the designated month for Jewish history.

In 2024, however, classes end on April 19 and exams soon afterward. At Harvard, the Arabs get April, always a good month to protest something.

On the national level, Jewish history does not merit a National Archives EEO Special Emphasis Observance. "Special observances were designed to provide cultural awareness to everyone," the National Archives tell us, but that everyone does not include Jews or any other white ethnic group.

As recent events have shown us, Jews would benefit from a legitimate month-long history lesson more than any other group regardless of color. When the slaughter of a thousand innocents leaves our best and brightest unmoved, America has an education problem.

Blacks are well covered. The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and Juneteenth are the only two days marked for special observance. African American History Month follows hot on the heels of the King holiday.

Activists complain that the government shafted blacks by giving them the shortest month, but no other group gets half the attention. No other ethnic group that is.

During their "Pride" month this past June, "Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender" people attracted more media interest than Dr. King did in his most tumultuous year.

"Asian/Pacific" Americans, a designation that lumps together an awful lot of disparate and even antagonistic people, get May for their heritage.

The National Hispanic Heritage Month begins in mid-September and runs through mid-October steamrollering Columbus Day in the process.

In many states, the much maligned Columbus has to share his day with "Indigenous People." The fact that the Americas have no indigenous people – "Native Americans" all came from somewhere else – seems to bother no one.

Finally, both at Harvard and in Washington, women from across the spectrum get the month of March to tell their story, the only caveat, of course, being that the spectrum runs from pink to red.

An honest Jewish history month would have value, and several months remain open, but it is time here to acknowledge the danger: The leftist cartel that shapes the content of other months would shape the Jewish one.

A Gallup poll from March 2023 revealed that Democrats by a 49-38% margin support Palestinians over Israelis. The Republican numbers, by contrast, were 78-11 in favor of Israel.

Among young Democrats and those activists that shape the Left's agenda, the antipathy toward Israel is even stronger than it is among the rank and file.

The Left, it goes without saying, control the teachers unions and the universities. They also have outsized influence in the media and in the federal bureaucracy. These people ought not be trusted with shaping anyone's history.

In a sane world, the Hamas attack on Israeli civilians would alert Jewish Democrats that they have been playing on the wrong team. Indeed, the last Republican candidate to get even a plurality of the Jewish vote was Warren G. Harding.

The response by anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, however, shows how pathetically conflicted Jewish Democrats are.

"I am angry with a world that allowed the dehumanization of Israelis and sanitized the terrorism of Hamas," Greenblatt said Monday on "Morning Joe." But he should have stopped there.

"I must say, I love this show, and I love this network," the former Obama staffer continued, "but I've got to ask: Who's writing the scripts? Hamas – the people who did this – they are not fighters, they are not militants….They are terrorists."

The people "writing the scripts" are the same people Greenblatt "loves" on MSNBC, the same people teaching Greenblatt's three children, the same people criminally miseducating the idiot young at Harvard.

In his perverse war against Elon Musk – he has been actively trying to drive X out of business over alleged "hate" speech – Greenblatt has risked shutting down the most robust source of real information available to citizens around the world.

If X and other free-speech platforms go down, the people "writing the scripts" at MSNBC and other disinformation factories will have full control over Jewish history, and I suspect even Greenblatt will not "love" that.

Jack Cashill's new book, "Untenable: The True Story of White Ethnic Flight from America's Cities," is now available in all formats.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!