Toilet paper mega-brand introduces 'cutting edge' design

(FOX BUSINESS) – Charmin has announced a new design in its toilet paper for the first time in 100 years — and it’s not what you think.

The mega-brand announced on Monday, Oct. 2, that the Ultra Soft rolls of toilet paper will have a new perforation line.

The easy-tear paper will have scalloped edges in an effort to give consumers a simpler and smoother tear, according to Charmin.

The company's new "Smooth Tear" creation has been in the works for more than five years.

