Toilet paper mega-brand introduces 'cutting edge' design

New feature has been in the works for 5 years

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 5, 2023 at 12:25pm
(Unsplash)

(FOX BUSINESS) – Charmin has announced a new design in its toilet paper for the first time in 100 years — and it’s not what you think.

The mega-brand announced on Monday, Oct. 2, that the Ultra Soft rolls of toilet paper will have a new perforation line.
The easy-tear paper will have scalloped edges in an effort to give consumers a simpler and smoother tear, according to Charmin.

The company's new "Smooth Tear" creation has been in the works for more than five years.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
