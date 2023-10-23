A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Faith U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Top college 'deeply sorry' after displaying picture of Adolf Hitler on scoreboard

'It was unacceptable'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 22, 2023 at 8:31pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Adolf Hitler appears on a Michigan State University scoreboard (Twitter)

Adolf Hitler appears on a Michigan State University scoreboard (Twitter)

(OANN) -- Michigan State University (MSU) has issued an apology after an image of Adolf Hitler was displayed on the scoreboard at their football stadium.

The University said that they are “deeply sorry” after a picture of Nazi Hitler was displayed during a pregame quiz at Spartan Stadium on Saturday.

TRENDING: Synagogue president in major U.S. city found stabbed to death at home

According to the university, the picture, which appeared following a question about Hitler’s birthplace, was part of a routine pregame trivia segment run by a third-party contractor.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







5 reasons many Christians believe End Times are upon us, and Israel plays major role
Actress' fat-shaming comments about waitress come back to bite her
Americans 'burning through savings' to keep Biden's economy afloat
Top college 'deeply sorry' after displaying picture of Adolf Hitler on scoreboard
Chaos erupts in Mideast as Israel-Hamas conflict surges
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×