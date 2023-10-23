Top college 'deeply sorry' after displaying picture of Adolf Hitler on scoreboard

(OANN) -- Michigan State University (MSU) has issued an apology after an image of Adolf Hitler was displayed on the scoreboard at their football stadium.

The University said that they are “deeply sorry” after a picture of Nazi Hitler was displayed during a pregame quiz at Spartan Stadium on Saturday.

Michigan State University has apologized for displaying an image of Adolf Hitler on their scoreboard yesterday as a part of a trivia question. The football team would then go on to lose 49-0 to Michigan. pic.twitter.com/sZjwcb5KI5 — JC (@JesusChryslerII) October 22, 2023

According to the university, the picture, which appeared following a question about Hitler’s birthplace, was part of a routine pregame trivia segment run by a third-party contractor.

