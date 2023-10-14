A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Toy companies intentionally altering psychology of children

'We need to educate parents and educators just a little bit'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 14, 2023 at 3:17pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(HEADLINE USA) – As more children emerge from the COVID lock-downs grappling with mental health issues, their parents are seeking ways for them to recover. Toy companies are paying close attention.

A growing number of toy marketers are embracing the psychological jargon of MESH. It stands for mental, emotional and social health. MESH is a designation for toys that claim to teach kids skills like how to adjust to new challenges, resolve conflict, advocate for themselves, or solve problems.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The acronym was first used in child development circles and by the American Camp Association 10 years ago and gained new resonance after the lockdowns.

TRENDING: Hamas terror leader calls for Muslim uprising 'everywhere' on Friday

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







IKEA plans worldwide price cuts after warning
Iconic gun manufacturer leaves blue state after 170 years, moves to red state
Major banks close over 3,000 branches nationwide
It is becoming 'really hard' for young Americans to break into farming
Toy companies intentionally altering psychology of children
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×