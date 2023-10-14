Toy companies intentionally altering psychology of children

(HEADLINE USA) – As more children emerge from the COVID lock-downs grappling with mental health issues, their parents are seeking ways for them to recover. Toy companies are paying close attention.

A growing number of toy marketers are embracing the psychological jargon of MESH. It stands for mental, emotional and social health. MESH is a designation for toys that claim to teach kids skills like how to adjust to new challenges, resolve conflict, advocate for themselves, or solve problems.

The acronym was first used in child development circles and by the American Camp Association 10 years ago and gained new resonance after the lockdowns.

