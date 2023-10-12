Trial to continue for detective who asked about mRNA shots

The damage from mRNA shots, mandated for millions during the COVID pandemic, may never be fully documented.

It's now known that side effects in some victims were fatal heart ailments and more.

WND reported, in fact, when immunology expert Angus Dalgleish, a professor of oncology at St. George's Hospital Medical School in London, called for them to be banned.

They never were "vaccines," as promoted during COVID. Instead, they are "genetic technology," intended to modify a person's body by triggering cells to generate a protein that is used against COVID.

"No ifs or buts any longer. All mRNA vaccines must be halted and banned now," Dalgleish wrote in a piece originally published on The Conservative Woman.

He noted that he was among those who confirmed the COVID-19 virus, which apparently came out of a Chinese research lab that was working to make bat viruses more dangerous, could not have occurred naturally.

And they were censored by the powers that be in the health industry, from the World Health Organization to the American Centers for Disease Control.

He explained, "In the summer of 2020, a paper I co-authored describing the findings of an Anglo-Norwegian team of scientists who had demonstrated unique 'fingerprints' of laboratory manipulation in the COVID-19 virus was suppressed in both the United States and the UK. This was at the time that the World Health Organization, leading science journals, and others were going to huge lengths to persuade us that COVID-19 was a natural occurrence and that we should spend a lot more money to fight any such future threats."

Only now, he said, there are reports the U.S. government "is no longer going to fund the research it denied doing for nearly three years and the MSM sat on."

He explained the "open secret" is that the "mRNA vaccines did not do what it says on the vial, as it were. First, the 'vaccine' did not stay at the site of injection as promised but traveled throughout the body and was found at postmortem to be everywhere."

Now a report at Dossier.today documents the Canadian government's attack on Constable Helen Grus, a 20-year veteran detective with the sexual assault and child abuse unit of the Ottawa Police Service.

Her recent job reviews, the report said, were "Exceeds all expectations.'

But the report explained, "According to the Ottawa Citizen: Grus allegedly accessed case files of newborn and infant death investigations to which she wasn't assigned and inquired with the coroner about whether the parents of babies who had died unexpectedly during the pandemic were vaccinated against COVID-19."

Prosecutors also allege she contacted the father of a deceased baby directly on Jan. 30, 2022, to inquire about the mother’s COVID-19 vaccination status.

The report said, "Yes, you read that right: in Canada, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law if you are a detective who 'contacted the father of a deceased baby to inquire about the mother’s COVID-19 vaccination status.'"

The report noted that during COVID just about anyone – "a waiter or grocery store clerk" – was allowed to ask about a parent's vaccination status.

The report continued, "The investigation by Ottawa Police into potential links between mRNA vaccines and Sudden Infant Deaths in pregnant and breastfeeding mothers was halted due to Grus's suspension and subsequent charges."

The report said Grus formally is accused of "discreditable conduct" and could face losing her job.

Dossier.Today reported, "During Grus’ trial in August 2023, her defense team argued that the leak is what resulted in formal charges, requested disclosure of evidence regarding why this investigation was abandoned and attempted to subpoena and cross-examine the CBC News reporter, but their request was denied."

Her legal team explained she was gathering evidence to present to those higher up the chain of command.

Grus' trial is set to continue on Oct. 30.

