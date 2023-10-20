A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Trudeau's party will allow the state to euthanize the mentally ill

Every conservative in parliament tried to stop this law

Published October 20, 2023 at 3:57pm
(Unsplash)

(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party voted down a bill Wednesday that would have barred the state from euthanizing mentally ill Canadians, reports Blaze news. There is nothing now standing in the way of those who have mental disorders – including the depressed with suicidal ideation – from having the state put them down.

The new liberal or progressive has little regard for human life. Conservative lawmaker Ed Fast put through bill C-314 in the hopes of controlling this, but he couldn’t get it through. His bill would have provided vulnerable citizens with suicide prevention counseling rather than extermination.

The Canadian Liberal Party is the same party that lauded at least two Nazis within the last few years. Every conservative in the parliament tried to save the mentally ill from this law. The socialist new Democrat party voted unanimously with the conservatives.

