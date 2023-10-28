Trump to ban child 'transgender' mutilations when elected

The transgender community has been around for a long time.

But it became daily headline news when Joe Biden took office and started promoting it at all levels of government.

His legal team even has advocated for extreme treatment, such as body mutilations in which surgeons try to make a little boy a little girl, physically, or vice versa.

Of course, being male or female is embedded in the human body down to the DNA level, so any changes are purely cosmetic.

Nevertheless, transgenderism, along with abortion, have become the two top priorities for Biden and his bureaucrats.

That all would come to a screeching halt if President Trump is re-elected in 2024.

"Under a Trump administration, gasoline-powered engines will be allowed but child sexual mutilation will be banned," he said during a recent campaign stop.

"Can you imagine having to say that? Can you image 15 years ago … somebody up here running for office and he said, 'We're gonna ban child sexual mutilation.' People would say, 'Is this guy crazy? Of course.' Or, 'We're going to give parental rights back in our schools.' Who would think they'd take it away?"

A report at Breitbart noted the position earned high praise from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a firebrand Republican from Georgia.

She said, "President @realDonaldTrump says he will ban child genital mutilation which is exactly what my bill Protect Children’s Innocence Act will do by making child gender affirming care a FELONY! And protecting gas powered engines is GREAT too! Thank you President Trump!"

She has been highlighting her work on the issue, expressing some concern about other members of Congress who "claim to be Christian but are unwilling to support the measure," the report said.

"And it’s our children. The most innocent, innocent people among us have been targeted and sexualized in such a perverse way. And I think these transgender surgeries on kids is one of the worst things happening today. And that’s why it’s a really important bill to me," she said.

She said doubters "hide under the whole idea of federalism, and that’s something I talk about in my book where federalism is extremely important, but when states like California are taking away parents’ right to stop their children from having these genital mutilating surgeries like mastectomies or castration that are permanent and so life-debilitating, before they’re even old enough to vote or join the military or buy alcohol or anything like that."

The report pointed out Trump repeatedly has expressed opposition to the "woke" agenda adopted by Biden.

