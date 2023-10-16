A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Trump judge: President should be gagged and silenced because he used the 'T-word'

'You just can't make this up'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 16, 2023 at 12:30pm
President Donald J. Trump greets guests on the South Lawn of the White House Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, prior to boarding Marine One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to begin his trip to Michigan, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Nevada. (Official White House photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

By Jim Hoft
The Gateway Pundit

On Monday morning, Special Counsel Jack Smith argued before anti-Trump D.C. Judge Tanya Chutkan to gag leading Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump from speaking about his case and issues important to the American people.

They want to silence President Trump.

This was all part of the Democrat Party’s plan. They know they cannot defeat President Trump so this year, besides all of their election tricks and gimmicks to steal votes, the Biden administration charged President Trump with 91 indictments and opened a Special Counsel on his holding classified documents in a locked room at Mar-a-Lago – unlike the the open garage where Joe Biden kept classified documents he was illegally holding as a U.S. senator and vice president.

Special Counsel Jack Smith was not hired to argue a brilliant case against President Donald Trump in a court of law. Jack Smith was not hired to bring legitimate charges against President Trump. Jack Smith was hired as a Biden DOJ hitman to take out Trump. Period.

During the hearing on Monday, lawless Judge Tanya Chutkan used the opportunity to continually lecture the Trump defense team.

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, who repeatedly blamed President Trump for Jan. 6

Is Judge Tanya Chutkan completely biased against President Trump?

Chutkan attacked the Trump team for President Trump calling out the Jack Smith and his wife’s far left politics. Chutkan argued this was not acceptable.

Chutkan then blasted the Trump team because President Trump used the word “thug” and this implies violence!

Chutkan is cray-cray.

You just can’t make this up.

Via Scott MacFarlane.

What a nutcase!

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

