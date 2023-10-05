Trump lawyers call for delay in trial over classified documents

Lawyers for President Donald Trump are asking a judge overseeing a case in which he’s accused of improperly keeping classified documents from his own administration to delay the trial.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reports they want the trial, now scheduled for May 20, 2024, to be delayed until after the 2024 election.

They accuse the prosecutor of refusing to provide discovery information in the case in a timely fashion.

The charges stem from his alleged possession of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

The political agenda behind the case is apparent in that both former vice president Mike Pence and Joe Biden also were found to have had classified documents in their possession, yet neither has been charged.

Biden, in fact, had classified documents from his vice presidency in several offices and stashed in a stack of boxes next to his collectible Corvette in the garage at his home, protected only by a garage door.

Significantly, Trump held the power to declassify any document he wanted to while he was president. Biden, during his years as vice president for Barack Obama, did not.

Trump’s lawyers are asking U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to push the trial back at least until mid-November 2024.

They cited conflicts with other trials and the fact that Special Counsel Jack Smith has declined to produce records for the trial.

”The Special Counsel’s Office has not provided some of the most basic discovery in the case,” lawyers Christopher Kise and Todd Blanche wrote. “Given the current schedule, we cannot understate the prejudice to President Trump arising from his lack of access to these critical materials months after they should have been produced.”

Trump’s co-defendants, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, join his request to postpone the trial, lawyers wrote.

This case against Trump involved an FBI-driven raid on Trump’s home, Mar-a-Lago, and their release of an image of classified documents they had strewn on the floor to photograph.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

Among the problems being created by the special counsel, Trump’s lawyers argue, is that they are allowed only a “small, temporary facility” in which to review the documents.

