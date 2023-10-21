A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Politics
Trump nears 60% support nationally as all GOP challengers fall into single digits

Holds slim lead over Biden in tight hypothetical general election race

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 21, 2023 at 5:07pm
President Donald J. Trump addresses his remarks prior to signing an Executive Order on Hiring American Monday, August 3, 2020, in the Cabinet Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

(BREITBART) – Former President Donald Trump nears 60 percent of support on the national level as his primary and caucus opponents all fall to single digits, per an Emerson College poll. At the same time, he also holds a slim lead over President Joe Biden in a tight hypothetical general election race.

In the Republican presidential primary race, Trump takes 59 percent of the response, placing him more than 50 points above his nearest competitors. Former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) both register at eight points, with former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) on their heels at four percent.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Vice President Mike Pence are also in reach of second place at three percent apiece. From there, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND), conservative radio host Larry Elder, businessman Perry Johnson, and former Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) all take one percent of the response. Another ten percent of respondents are undecided.

Read the full story ›

