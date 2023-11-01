TV star known for 'General Hospital' and 'Days of Our Lives' roles dead at 50

(FOX NEWS) -- "General Hospital" star Tyler Christopher has died. He was 50.

Christopher's rep confirmed the actor's passing in a statement to Fox News Digital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc)

"​I can confirm that Tyler Christopher has passed away this morning," Chi Lo began. "This news was incredibly shocking, and I am devastated by his loss. He was a very gifted actor, and more importantly, an amazing friend. My heart goes out to his friends and family who loved him so much."

