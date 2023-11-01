A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
TV star known for 'General Hospital' and 'Days of Our Lives' roles dead at 50

'I am devastated by his loss'

WND News Services
Published October 31, 2023 at 8:54pm
(FOX NEWS) -- "General Hospital" star Tyler Christopher has died. He was 50.

Christopher's rep confirmed the actor's passing in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"​I can confirm that Tyler Christopher has passed away this morning," Chi Lo began. "This news was incredibly shocking, and I am devastated by his loss. He was a very gifted actor, and more importantly, an amazing friend. My heart goes out to his friends and family who loved him so much."

WND News Services
