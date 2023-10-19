U.S. bases in Syria attacked by drones

Micaela Burrow

Daily Caller News Foundation

Two U.S. military sites in Syria hosting American and partner troops came under drone attacks on Thursday in the latest uptick of violence in the Middle East against U.S. bases, according to media reports.

One of the drones was shot down before it could cause damage, while the other one caused minor injuries to personnel at the al-Tanf coalition garrison, one U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Associated Press. The Conoco site in Syria’s Deir al-Zor region was also targeted, Politico reported, citing a U.S. official and a person familiar with the attacks.

Lebanese outlet Al Mayadeen, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, earlier reported that three drones attacked the al-Tanf base near the borders with Iraq and Jordan. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed credit for the attack on the Conoco gas field, according to Al Mayadeen. Official confirmation was not available for the report.

Activists in Syria also reported activities indicating strikes at the two U.S. bases. Explosions were heard near the Conoco gas field overnight and the sound of military aircraft for some time afterward, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Just before that, Iran-backed militias attempted to attack coalition forces at al-Tanf, the Observatory, an opposition war monitor, reported. Coalition forces shot down two of the attacking drones while the third successfully struck the base causing material damage. No injuries were reported.

On Wednesday, Iran-backed militias in Iraq attempted to strike U.S. and Coalition troops, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a press release. Defenders intercepted the drones, but one of the attacks resulted in minor injuries to personnel.

American troops in the region were on high alert monitoring activities by Iran-backed proxy forces amid threats of escalated violence stemming from the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, which is also supported by Iran, Reuters reported.

Since last night’s incident at al-Ahli Hospital in #Gaza, #Iran‘s network of militant proxies in #Iraq have sprung into action. A joint “Al-Aqsa Flood” operations room has been established, public threats issued & attacks launched & claimed.#IRGC in the driver seat, no doubt. pic.twitter.com/qWyxmU2Kva — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) October 18, 2023

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq, an umbrella name for a coalition of Iran-supported groups, also claimed responsibility for the Wednesday attack on the al-Asad base in Iraq, saying it “heralds more operations” against occupying American forces, the AP reported. Tashkil al-Waritheen, another group making up part of the larger Iraqi coalition, said it carried out the second attack on Wednesday.

Iran-backed militias in the region are on high alert to carry out strikes against U.S. military sites in retaliation for American support to Israel, according to the AP.

“Our missiles, drones, and special forces are ready to direct qualitative strikes at the American enemy in its bases and disrupt its interests if it intervenes in this battle,” Ahmad “Abu Hussein” al-Hamidawi, head of the Kata’ib Hezbollah militia, said in a statement last Wednesday, according to the AP.

Leaders of other Iraqi groups also blamed Israel for an explosion at a Gaza hospital after Western media outlets reportedHamas’ claim about the blast. Both Israel and the U.S. believe was most likely caused by a misfired Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket.

The Department of Defense referred the Daily Caller News Foundation to CENTCOM. CENTCOM did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

