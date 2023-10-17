U.S. courts accused of 'dismantling science' with pronoun lunacy

Some of America's courtrooms are being accused of having a prejudgment on the issue of transgenderism and of "dismantling science" by ordering, or at least pressuring, participants to follow the contemporary pronoun ideology.

A report from Just the News explains that Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has told Chief Judge Jerome Holmes that at least five district judges in the 10th U.S. Circuit "explicitly require" litigants to use "selected pronouns of counsel, litigants and witnesses."

In that pronoun ideology, a lawyer could be forced address a six-foot, bearded man as "miss" should he demand it.

Kobach's letter said two more judges apply "pressure" to fall into line with the belief system.

"The practices not only frustrate 'maximum clarity and accuracy' in court filings but also implicate the rights of lawyers who reject subjective pronouns 'for both religious and non-religious reasons' and imply 'a prejudgment on issues in litigation,' such as challenges to state laws on gender identity, Kobach said in the report.

"The courtroom is no place to dismantle science, butcher the English language, and deny constitutional rights in order to spare an individual’s feelings," Kobach explained.

Further, the same campaign is being pushed by Joe Biden's Health and Human Services agency.

That's confirmed by screen shots of HHS emails to employees posted online by Roger Severino, who led the HHS Office for Civil Rights for President Donald Trump.

The report cited the questions the agenda raises about First Amendment rights as well as the impartiality of the judges.

The HHS mandate specifically refers to National Coming Out Day, which is used by many LGBT advocates to recruit individuals into that choice of lifestyle.

That scheme appears to be based on a "guidance" from the Office of Personnel Management under Biden's direction that encourages "gender-identity" activism.

The HHS messaging, included in a video that was not made available except to specific groups of people, said, "We want you to be your authentic self every day, regardless of your gender identity."

That, the video said, calls for HHS to be a "welcoming, supportive environment where all employees feel safe coming to work."

Matt Bowman, a lawyer with the Alliance Defending Freedom, told Just the News it was an "unnecessary" mandate and it actually is trying to "impose a radical ideology" in violation of the First Amendment.

The report said advocates often cite the Supreme Court's Bostock case to advance gender identity activism, a move that has been undermined by court rulings in several states.

Here’s the HHS Pronoun Mandate more clearly. This admin really is requiring pure ideological conformity. Let’s see how tolerant this admin will be of those who will seek an opt-out out of faith or compelled speech concerns. pic.twitter.com/yhlTZIkBxc — Roger Severino (@RogerSeverino_) October 11, 2023

