U.S. megapastor: Is attack against Israel setting up Bible prophecy?

Over the weekend, the terrorists of Hamas sent troops to attack Israel, massacring hundreds at a music festival and hundreds more in settlements along the border with Gaza.

It's understood from many factors that Iran was behind the operation, probably funding and possibly giving the go-ahead sign to the brutal onslaught that now has triggered what obviously will be a war in the Middle East.

And famed Christian evangelist Greg Laurie is warning that the violent events now developing were predicted in the Bible, and people should be paying attention – close attention.

"You're seeing Bible prophecy fulfilled in your lifetime, in real-time, before your very eyes," he wrote in a column at Harbingers Daily.

TRENDING: Man uses wife's assisted suicide drugs to kill ... himself!

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Laurie noted the last time Israel "officially" was at war was in 1973 when Egypt, Syria and others attacked, and lost.

"But this was a different kind of war. Thousands of rockets rained on Israel from multiple directions. Hamas gunmen invaded by land, sea, and sky, and hundreds of people were murdered and kidnapped. They were using what we might describe as ISIS-like methods," he described.

As terrorists, the attackers sought out "young women and young children," he noted.

Is the Hamas attack on Israel related to end-time Bible prophecy? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 91% (52 Votes) 9% (5 Votes)

"They launched massive, indiscriminate rocket fire toward civilian population centers, as well as terrorist infiltration of cities and settlements close to the Gaza border. They went home to home, door to door, looking for the young and the elderly. Some of the women they took as hostages were survivors of the Holocaust."

Laurie is senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship with campuses in California and Hawaii, a group that now numbers some 15,000.

He also, since 1990, has held large-scale public evangelistic events called Harvest Crusades, during which more than 9.8 million people have participated.

And he's the impetus behind Harvest America, a nationwide event using the internet to simulcast live HD video to thousands of locations across the country.

On the new war, in which Israel just now is assembling a response, he warned the toll, already more than 700 dead and 2,000 wounded, only will grow.

He explained Hamas, in fact, is "a terrorist organization funded by Iran."

And he pointed out Iran publicly has stated the desire to "wipe Israel off the face of the map," specifically targeting the government in Jerusalem.

He explained, "It’s interesting how it always comes back to Jerusalem. The Bible predicted 1000s of years ago that the end-times events would revolve around Jerusalem. Not Irvine. Not Los Angeles. Not Moscow. Not Paris. Jerusalem, this tiny little city, this tiny sliver of land, will play a key role in the events of the last days. It’s a focal point of end-times events."

Further, he cited America's role, in that Joe Biden just gave $6 billion to Iran.

President Trump, in fact, recently cited that move by Biden and charged, "That money [will] be used for terrorism all over the Middle East, and, indeed, the world."

Laurie then linked the Bible's document of coming conflicts.

"The Bible tells us in the end times that Israel would be scattered and re-gathered. This has happened. You want to talk about signs of the times; the super sign of the last days, the sign that sets the prophetic clock ticking is the regathering of the nation of Israel into its homeland. It happened on the heels of the Holocaust. Who would have ever thought that these Jewish people, who lost 6 million of their people to the Nazis, would somehow regather in their homeland, but it happened against all odds. On May 14th, 1948, Israel became a nation. The United States was the first nation to acknowledge the State of Israel."

And in end times prophecies, the Bible describes a large force attacking Israel, from the north.

"Many, many Bible students and prophecy teachers believe it’s modern-day Russia. I think you can make a very good case for that. On a map of the Middle East, look to the north of Israel, and you will find Russia. Why would Russia ever want to invade Israel? Well, there’s another thing that the Bible says about Magog: one of the allies that will march with her is Persia, the ancient name for modern Iran," he noted.

"The Bible predicted this thousands of years ago. It’s only recently that the Iranians and the Russians have developed a special connection. Not once in the past 2,500 years has Russia formed a military alliance with Iran, but they have now signed a billion-dollar accord for the sale of missiles, and the Iranians have helped the Russians by providing them with weaponized drones to use in the Ukraine war."

He noted that things continue to develop, but "If you get up in the morning and read this headline, 'Russia attacks Israel,' fasten your seat belt."

And he offered an assurance to those of the Christian faith.

"Did Jesus say, When you see these things begin to happen, freak out because you’re dead in the water? He didn’t say that. Jesus said, 'When these things begin to come to pass, then look up, and lift up your heads; for your redemption draweth nigh.'"

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Believe it or not, today's high priests of climate-change apocalypse are correct in predicting that in just a few short years, the earth will become miserable, wretched and almost uninhabitable by human beings. But the grim future they envision won't come about because of "catastrophic climate change," but rather, because of the implementation of their completely insane and truly catastrophic agenda.

As Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore recently admitted, "If they actually achieve Net Zero, at least 50% of the population would die of hunger and disease." Likewise, writes energy expert and author Alex Epstein: "Today's proposed policies to rapidly eliminate fossil fuel use would, if fully implemented, have truly apocalyptic consequences – making the world an impoverished, dangerous, and miserable place for most people."

Question: When the scientific case for global warming apocalypse consists primarily of a 1-degree Celsius rise in temperature over more than 130 years, what explains the obsession with an imminent, climate-caused end of the world?

Although many groups have been drawn into the Climate Change Cult – from the news media (which has warned of climate catastrophe, either global warming or a "new ice age," for over a century!), to innocent school kids indoctrinated by hysterical leftist teachers, to liberal Democrats who claim "climate change" will destroy the earth in a few years – the REAL villains are the national and global elites who KNOW the apocalyptic global warming religion is just a cruel hoax, but promote and exploit it as a means of accomplishing their ultimate goal: Transforming and ruling the world.

The heart and soul of today's bizarre, pagan climate-change religion, and the global elites' strategies for using it to rule all of mankind, is powerfully exposed and illuminated in the September issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, an issue titled "CULT OF THE CLIMATE APOCALYPSE: The elites' breathtaking strategy for ruling the world." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!