U.S. sends largest aircraft carrier to Mideast, military aid on way to Israel

'Also taken steps to augment U.S. Air Force F-35, F-15, F-16, and A-10 fighter aircraft squadrons'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 8, 2023 at 3:31pm
An EA-18G Growler approaches the USS Gerald R. Ford in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 22, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Carter)

By Micaela Burrow
Daily Caller News Foundation

The Pentagon will send aircraft and its largest aircraft carrier to the Eastern Mediterranean in a show of force to support Israel in its war against Hamas terrorists, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement Sunday.

The Pentagon will begin transferring an unspecified amount of security assistance to Israel, including ammunition, Sunday that is expected to reach the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in “the coming days,” Austin said in the statement. Meanwhile, Austin, at the direction of President Joe Biden, has ordered the U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford along with its strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean and moved to enhance fighter aircraft squadrons in the region.

“We have also taken steps to augment U.S. Air Force F-35, F-15, F-16, and A-10 fighter aircraft squadrons in the region,” Austin said. “The U.S. maintains ready forces globally to further reinforce this deterrence posture if required,” Austin said.

Air Force Maj. Kristin "BEO" Wolfe flies an F-35A Lightning II while performing a dedication pass during an air show over Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 8, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley)

The Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and greatest aircraft carrier and was already deployed to the Mediterranean when Israel’s parliament formally approved a war declaration on Hamas attackers Sunday morning. Israel has not gone to war since 1973.

Movement of U.S. forces nearer to Israel will “strengthen Department of Defense posture in the region to bolster regional deterrence efforts,” Austin said. The decision came after detailed discussions with the president.

Will Joe Biden be as enthusiastic in U.S. support for Israel as he is for Ukraine?

“Strengthening our joint force posture, in addition to the materiel support that we will rapidly provide to Israel, underscores the United States’ ironclad support for the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli people. My team and I will continue to be in close contact with our Israeli counterparts to ensure they have what they need to protect their citizens and defend themselves against these heinous terrorist attacks,” Austin said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. was working to fill specific requests from Israel for military aid, The New York Times reported.

“My thoughts continue to be with the people of Israel and the many families who have lost loved ones as a result of the abhorrent terrorist attack by Hamas.

Hamas fighters crossed into southern Israel early Saturday, brutally killing and taking hostage Israeli civilians while launching more than 2,200 rockets in just the first hours of the attack, the NYT reported. At least 250 Israelis have died and thousands are wounded, and the death toll is expected to rise.

The IDF is working to regain control of communities and military sites still occupied by Hamas, an IDF spokesperson said Saturday evening local time and has begun carrying out retaliatory strikes on Hamas positions in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged a “long and difficult war” against Hamas and its supporters.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

