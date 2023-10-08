'We unearthed bombshell revelations': Serious IRS move against Christians

The Internal Revenue Service, during the Barack Obama administration, infamously targeted Christian and conservative groups, denying them tax status so they had to withhold their comments about what was happening to the nation during that election year.

And a recent Newsweek investigation revealed that the FBI has a new classification for those it suspects of harboring "domestic terrorist" components, MAGA supporters, many of whom are Christian.

Now a report from the American Center for Law and Justice reveals that the IRS still is at it, as litigation involving the federal service has revealed it has 345,000 pages of documents "related to targeting Christians."

In fact, the litigation shows more than 56,000 pages of IRS documents relating to the "Bible," 115,000 relating to "Christian," 26,000 relating to "Word of God" and 50,000 relating to "prayer."

TRENDING: Festival that aims to 'defend the planet' causes extensive damage to park

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The ACLJ reported, "Just as Newsweek broke the story that the FBI is targeting MAGA supporters of Donald Trump as the 2024 presidential election nears, we unearthed bombshell revelations in our FOIA lawsuit showing that the Biden IRS is also targeting Christians."

The report explained that Joe Biden and FBI chief Christopher Wray both have a "history of targeting conservatives and Christians, which the ACLJ recently proved in another FOIA lawsuit against the Deep State FBI."

It cited the Newsweek reporting that confirmed, "The federal government believes that the threat of violence and major civil disturbances around the 2024 U.S. presidential election is so great that it has quietly created a new category of extremists that it seeks to track and counter: Donald Trump's army of MAGA followers."

Is the government targeting Christians simply because they worship the one true God? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (190 Votes) 3% (5 Votes)

The ACLJ reported, "Such a report by Newsweek is unsurprising because of the Biden administration’s past transgressions of targeting political opposition. The ACLJ knows firsthand about the Deep State’s tactics after the IRS Tea Party targeting and, more recently, from the FOIA lawsuit we filed against the IRS after we found out the IRS was now targeting Christian groups, refusing to grant them tax-exempt status."

Because of its earlier confrontations with the IRS over the agency's discrimination against Christian groups, the ACLJ sought a long list of documents.

"We specifically asked for documents related to 'Word of God,' 'Bible,' 'Christian,' 'Prayer,' etc., the group said. When the Biden administration refused to comply a lawsuit was filed.

While the case still isn't resolved, the ACLJ said, "We now know the IRS has 345,000 pages of documents related to targeting Christians. But the list of the terms involved and the sheer volume of documents are shocking. Regarding the term Word of God, the IRS has 26,000 pages of documents, and regarding Prayer, the IRS has over 50,000 pages of documents!"

The organization wondered, "Why in the world does the IRS have 26,000 pages of documents related to the 'Word of God?' We have caught the IRS red-handed in its unlawful targeting of Christian groups. We aren’t buying the IRS’s complaints about the volume of documents, so we are going back to court to ensure we receive all the needed documents."

The report said, "Christians should be outraged to know that their federal government violated religious liberty in such an egregious fashion."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Believe it or not, today's high priests of climate-change apocalypse are correct in predicting that in just a few short years, the earth will become miserable, wretched and almost uninhabitable by human beings. But the grim future they envision won't come about because of "catastrophic climate change," but rather, because of the implementation of their completely insane and truly catastrophic agenda.

As Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore recently admitted, "If they actually achieve Net Zero, at least 50% of the population would die of hunger and disease." Likewise, writes energy expert and author Alex Epstein: "Today's proposed policies to rapidly eliminate fossil fuel use would, if fully implemented, have truly apocalyptic consequences – making the world an impoverished, dangerous, and miserable place for most people."

Question: When the scientific case for global warming apocalypse consists primarily of a 1-degree Celsius rise in temperature over more than 130 years, what explains the obsession with an imminent, climate-caused end of the world?

Although many groups have been drawn into the Climate Change Cult – from the news media (which has warned of climate catastrophe, either global warming or a "new ice age," for over a century!), to innocent school kids indoctrinated by hysterical leftist teachers, to liberal Democrats who claim "climate change" will destroy the earth in a few years – the REAL villains are the national and global elites who KNOW the apocalyptic global warming religion is just a cruel hoax, but promote and exploit it as a means of accomplishing their ultimate goal: Transforming and ruling the world.

The heart and soul of today's bizarre, pagan climate-change religion, and the global elites' strategies for using it to rule all of mankind, is powerfully exposed and illuminated in the September issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, an issue titled "CULT OF THE CLIMATE APOCALYPSE: The elites' breathtaking strategy for ruling the world." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!