Unelected bureaucrats want to make it a CRIME to ignore their green ideology!

Running too many electric lights, for too long?

It could boost your utility bill.

And it could make you a criminal.

Likewise you would be "criminal" if you are guilty of "climate inaction" by not meeting the demands of those who have submitted to the ideology that man-made global warming – changed to climate change when the warming stopped – is going to destroy life on the planet if people don't start driving electric cars, using electricity from giant, eagle-slicing windmills and such.

TRENDING: North Korea deports runaway U.S. soldier after he broke the law there

Slay News explained the World Economic Forum is calling on governments around the globe to turn into criminals anyone who fails through "climate inaction."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Severe penalties must follow, the WEF said, because those offenses would be classified as a "human rights violation."

"In most civilized nations around the world, human rights violations are serious crimes that carry harsh punishments," the report charged. "In the United States, punishments for human rights violations vary from a fine or imprisonment of up to one year, or both, according to the FBI."

Should "climate inaction" be a crime? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (10 Votes)

And, the report said, the penalties go even further: "If bodily injury results or if such acts include the use, attempted use, or threatened use of a dangerous weapon, explosives, or fire, offenders are fined or imprisoned for up to ten years or both. If a human rights violation results in death, or if such acts include kidnapping or an attempt to kidnap, aggravated sexual abuse or an attempt to commit aggravated sexual abuse, or an attempt to kill, a person can be sentenced to imprisonment for any term of years or for life or may be sentenced to death, the FBI states."

Rhetoric that includes warnings global warming already is killing people is common these days.

"Notably, green agenda advocates, Democrats, and their allies in the corporate media are repeatedly pushing the narrative that the so-called 'climate crisis' is 'killing people,'" the report said.

WEF specifically asks, online, "Is climate inaction a human rights violation?"

And it charges "climate deniers" are responsible for the "record-breaking number of heat-related deaths."

The report explained that already, the Global Climate Change Litigation database confirms, there have been over 130 cases alleging human rights-based claims against governments.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Believe it or not, today's high priests of climate-change apocalypse are correct in predicting that in just a few short years, the earth will become miserable, wretched and almost uninhabitable by human beings. But the grim future they envision won't come about because of "catastrophic climate change," but rather, because of the implementation of their completely insane and truly catastrophic agenda.

As Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore recently admitted, "If they actually achieve Net Zero, at least 50% of the population would die of hunger and disease." Likewise, writes energy expert and author Alex Epstein: "Today's proposed policies to rapidly eliminate fossil fuel use would, if fully implemented, have truly apocalyptic consequences – making the world an impoverished, dangerous, and miserable place for most people."

Question: When the scientific case for global warming apocalypse consists primarily of a 1-degree Celsius rise in temperature over more than 130 years, what explains the obsession with an imminent, climate-caused end of the world?

Although many groups have been drawn into the Climate Change Cult – from the news media (which has warned of climate catastrophe, either global warming or a "new ice age," for over a century!), to innocent school kids indoctrinated by hysterical leftist teachers, to liberal Democrats who claim "climate change" will destroy the earth in a few years – the REAL villains are the national and global elites who KNOW the apocalyptic global warming religion is just a cruel hoax, but promote and exploit it as a means of accomplishing their ultimate goal: Transforming and ruling the world.

The heart and soul of today's bizarre, pagan climate-change religion, and the global elites' strategies for using it to rule all of mankind, is powerfully exposed and illuminated in the September issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, an issue titled "CULT OF THE CLIMATE APOCALYPSE: The elites' breathtaking strategy for ruling the world." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!