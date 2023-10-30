A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
United Auto Workers reach tentative deal with GM, ending 6-week strike

'A turning point in the class war that has been raging in this country for the past 40 years'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 30, 2023 at 11:55am
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

By Will Kessler
Daily Caller News Foundation

The United Auto Workers (UAW) reached a deal on Monday with the last of the Big Three automakers, ending their strike that started in September, according to multiple reports.

The UAW reached a tentative deal with General Motors, ending the strike that began when the union workers’ current contracts expired on Sept. 14, according to the Associated Press. The other two automakers targeted by the strikes — Ford and Stellantis — reached a tentative deal on Wednesday and Saturday, respectively, after the targeted strike resulted in over 40 different facilities between the Big Three automakers being shut down by worker walk-outs.

“This contract is about more than just economic gains for autoworkers,” the union said in a Twitter post on Sunday. “It’s a turning point in the class war that has been raging in this country for the past forty years. For too long it’s been one-sided and working class people have been losing. That’s why this contract is more than just a contract. It’s a call to action to workers everywhere to organize and to fight for a better life.”

Have auto workers been getting the shaft in recent years?

The deal, which will last four years and eight months, will give workers a 25% general pay raise over the course of the contract and a cost-of-living adjustment, according to the AP. The entirety of the deal is similar to those reached with Ford and Stellantis but will have minor differences.

Just hours after the UAW reached a deal with Stellantis on Saturday, the union expanded its strike against GM at one of its factories in Tennessee in an effort to put more pressure on the last remaining automaker.

The union’s members must still vote on the deal and could shoot down the tentative agreement, similar to the vote that sent Mack Trucks striking earlier in October. Around 4,000 UAW workers went on strike at the truck manufacturer after 73% of workers voted against the deal reached by union leadership and the company.

GM and UAW did not immediately respond to a request to comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







