University ends partnership with pro-Hamas Palestinian school

Georgia State University in Atlanta ended its partnership with Al-Quds Open University Wednesday following a Daily Caller News Foundation report that Al-Quds Open University had praised Hamas fighters as “righteous martyrs.”

Al-Quds Open University in the West Bank designated Sunday, the day following the mass terrorist attacks in Israel, as a day to “mourn the souls of the righteous martyrs and to denounce the occupation’s continuing crimes against our people in the West Bank and Gaza,” according to an announcement posted to the university’s Facebook page. Georgia State University told the DCNF that it was ending its relationship with Al-Quds Open University after the DCNF made it aware of the pro-Hamas statement in a request for comment.

“While Georgia State University did receive federal funding for a joint academic research and dual academic program, the university is terminating the relationship with Al-Quds Open University effective immediately,” the university’s statement read.

Georgia State University and Al-Quds Open University entered into a partnership on Sept. 20 to launch “a joint academic research and doctorate program in Computer Science,” according to a press release from the United States Office of Palestinian Affairs. The institutional partnership had the support of the State Department, through the Office of Palestinian Affairs.

“We fully condemn this statement from Al-Quds Open University,” a spokesman for Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp told the DCNF. “Not only is there no place for hate and antisemitism in Georgia, but there is also no place for partnerships with organizations or any entity that refers to Hamas terrorists as ‘righteous martyrs’,” the statement continued.

The University of Arizona and Kent State University are also listed on Al-Quds Open University’s website as international partners.

Kent State’s website also lists Al-Quds Open University as a partner. The University of Arizona does not maintain a public list of its international partners and a representative for the university directed the DCNF to its public records request portal when asked about its affiliation with Al-Quds Open University.

Hamas has killed at least 22 Americans and 1,200 Israelis in its terror attacks so far, according to USA Today.

The State Department and Kent State did not respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

