University investigating fire set at Jewish student's dorm

Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

Drexel University police are investigating a fire that was set on a Jewish student’s dorm room door Tuesday, according to NBC Philadelphia, a local media outlet.

An emergency alert was issued to students Tuesday around midnight, warning that the university had received a report that someone lit a fire on decorations on the outside of a student’s door at Race Hall, which was quickly extinguished by the fire department. University President John Fry issued a statement noting a “distressing situation” had occurred the prior evening and university spokesperson Britt Faulstick later confirmed that the fire had been set at a Jewish student’s residence, according to NBC Philadelphia.

“Unfortunately, we were made aware of a distressing situation that included destruction inside one of our residence halls. Thankfully, no one was injured,” Fry wrote. “We are investigating to determine if bias, discrimination, or hate, which we do not tolerate at Drexel, was the motivation behind this incident. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and we will update the community once it has concluded.”

DU did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Fry also released a statement on Oct. 8 condemning the “horrific terror attack on Israel by Hamas” that left over 1,300 dead and another 3,000 wounded, with an undetermined number taken hostage, according to The Wall Street Journal. Fry also said that he had reached out to Daniel Chamovitz, president of Ben Gurion University in Israel, to offer “support and solidarity.”

“I join with all of you in mourning the loss of innocent life, in worrying about the fate of abducted Israelis held captive in Gaza, and in dreading the bloodshed and devastation yet to come,” Fry wrote. “To all who are frantically worried for the safety of friends and loved ones in harm’s way in Israel and Gaza, we offer our moral and practical support, including all University counseling services.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

