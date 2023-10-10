'Unspeakable horrors': Dozens of babies' heads chopped off

Hardened media outlets, familiar with the violence of war, even genocide, stumbled on Tuesday to describe the viciousness of the Hamas attack on Israel, using words like "depravity" and "terror … rampage." And "ruthless murder." And "barbarity."

They were describing the scene at a kibbutz in Israel where Hamas terrorists "massacred at least 40 babies and young children before beheading some of them."

Families were gunned down in their beds, soldiers reported. Others burned alive.

The horror unfolded as Israeli soldiers moved into the Kfar Aza kibbutz to remove the bodies of the victims.

Burned houses, wrecked furniture were evident. Then the bodies, bullet-riddled, of everyone who had lived there.

According to the Daily Mail, "Outside the destroyed homes, the soldiers told i24News correspondent Nicole Zedek how they saw the bodies of babies next to their cots, their heads chopped off, in a sign of the depraved acts committed by the terrorists since they attacked Israel on Saturday."

JUST IN: Israeli soldiers have found the bodies of dozens of babies with their heads cut off by Hamas. Reporter Nicole Zedek was on the ground in Israel as she became emotional when sharing the news. “I'm talking to some of the soldiers and they say what they've witnessed as… pic.twitter.com/zBS2fFhSk7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 10, 2023

'It's not a war, it's not a battle. It's a massacre' Journalists are let into Kfar Aza for the first time, four days after the community came under the shock attack by Hamas terrorists IDF Major General Itai Veruv describes the scene of brutal violence, where whole families… pic.twitter.com/HJzoMKj2Ta — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) October 10, 2023

Reports confirmed IDF soldiers said as many as 40 babies and children were murdered.

"Harrowing images from the scene show a baby's cot covered with blood, her small bloodied dress lying next to it," the report said.

"You see the babies, the mothers, the fathers, in their bedrooms, in their protection rooms and how the terrorist kills them. It's not a war, it's not a battlefield. It's a massacre, it's a terror activity," charged Israeli Major General Itai Veruv.

One observer described as "something that we used to imagine from our grandfathers, grandmothers in the pogrom in Europe…."

The report said Kfar Aza was just one of many massacre scenes since the Hamas terrorists launched their war.

Another scene appeared at Be'eri, where a video revealed Hamas militants shooting and killing a family's dog, then invading a home and rifling through the dead family's belongings.

A report by Fox News called the discoveries evidence of "unspeakable horrors."

The report noted more than 700 Israelis, including men, women, children and even the elderly, were "indiscriminately killed."

War against Hamas—operational update: pic.twitter.com/C4Tv82Sx84 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 10, 2023

i24News cited the barbarity involved.

"Many soldiers were called up for reserve service, and could be seen actively consoling each other after what they had to witness. They arrived expecting the worst, but the scenes are beyond anything that one could imagine. Some soldiers say they found babies with their heads cut off, entire families gunned down in their beds. About 40 babies and young children have been taken out on gurneys — so far," i24News reported.

The report added, "The atrocities that were committed with guns, grenades, knives, all targeting innocent civilians in their homes. We can see soccer nets on lawns, a sign of the bucolic life that once existed here. Doors are wide open, strollers left behind, sidewalks destroyed by artillery. There are charred houses, as terrorists burned down houses to drive the civilians sheltering inside to come out."

And the Sun said Hamas left behind "unimaginable horror."

One of those was evidence of "entire families burned alive."

Reporters described the "smell of death" and Israeli schools are telling parents to remove various software programs from their children's phones so they won't run across graphic content.

Israeli's immediate response has been air strikes on Hamas locations, after it warns civilians to flee those areas.

