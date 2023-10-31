A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Health Money U.S.WND MONEY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WATCH: Viral '9 to 5 girl' gets wake-up call after crying about working a full-time job

'Just expect that they're going to be handed remote jobs because that's what they got used to'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 31, 2023 at 6:58pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Video screenshot)

(Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Working a full-time job, more specifically the traditional job hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., may be too much for Gen Z to bear.

"Gen Z, discovering the real world. It never gets old," the Washington Examiner’s Kaylee McGhee White recently said on "Making Money with Charles Payne." "And I say this as someone who is Gen Z, and they're shocked at the idea that you actually have to work a full-time job in order to make money."

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

TRENDING: 'Have you fired her?' Hawley blowtorches DHS chief for underling's terror support

One young American TikTok user recently took to the social site to showcase her stress and despair over not having time "to do anything" after working her 9-to-5 job.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Viral '9 to 5 girl' gets wake-up call after crying about working a full-time job
Look who heads U.N. human-rights forum weeks after its beneficiary butchered Israelis
S&P 500 closes higher, but logs first 3-month losing streak since 2020
Gen. Michael Flynn: Congressmembers 'compromised by sleeping with children'
Paramilitary group taking U.S. border into their OWN hands
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×