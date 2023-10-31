WATCH: Viral '9 to 5 girl' gets wake-up call after crying about working a full-time job

(FOX NEWS) -- Working a full-time job, more specifically the traditional job hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., may be too much for Gen Z to bear.

"Gen Z, discovering the real world. It never gets old," the Washington Examiner’s Kaylee McGhee White recently said on "Making Money with Charles Payne." "And I say this as someone who is Gen Z, and they're shocked at the idea that you actually have to work a full-time job in order to make money."

What I would do if I was crying 9-to-5 TikTok lady: 1. Month 1

Learn a money-making skill during commute. Assume she's not driving. 1 hour there and back. 2 hours of uninterrupted learning time. Pick a skill and read 5 books on it. This will take a month. 2. Month 2

One young American TikTok user recently took to the social site to showcase her stress and despair over not having time "to do anything" after working her 9-to-5 job.

