Vulnerable Dem rep took thousands from groups who backed defunding the police

By Arjun Singh

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District has received tens of thousands of dollars in donations from groups that seek to ‘Defund the Police,’ according to campaign finance data reviewed by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Davids, a former mixed martial artist and member of the Ho-Chunk Native American tribe, entered Congress in 2019 and is one of the few openly LGBTQ members of the chamber. In her most recent congressional campaign, Davids accepted $52,532 from various left-wing groups that have supported the defunding of federal law enforcement agencies and police departments across the United States, according to a review of campaign finance data published by the Federal Election Commission.

TRENDING: Dylan Mulvaney named 'Woman of the Year'

The largest series of such donations Davids received was $26,560 from the political action committee (PAC) Reproductive Freedom for All, formerly the National Association to Repeal Abortion Laws (NARAL). The group, which supports pro-abortion candidates, endorsed defunding the police in 2021.

1/2) I am heartbroken at the horrific attacks perpetuated by Hamas terrorists in Israel today. I unequivocally condemn this violence. I have always supported security assistance for Israel, our close ally in the Middle East. — Rep. Sharice Davids (@RepDavids) October 7, 2023

“It’s past time to defund the police. After multiple failed attempts to change the culture of policing, it’s clear that police have not succeeded in reckoning with the generations of systemic racism, oppression, and state violence it has engaged in. We must continue to do better,” the group wrote on Twitter.

On Election Day, will voters remember those who pushed to defund the police? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 25% (1 Votes) 75% (3 Votes)

Davids’ campaign also received $20,972 from Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Inc., a left-wing 501(c)(4) organization that supports candidates primarily based on their commitment to abortion rights, in support of her 2022 re-election campaign. The fund, which is related to Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Inc., has called for the defunding of police.

“Planned Parenthood Action Fund supports efforts to defund and divest from the police because their continued militarization and brutal treatment of Black people runs counter to the values upheld and advanced by Planned Parenthood: caring for people’s bodies, lives, and futures,” the group wrote on its website, where they also reiterated their support for Black Lives Matter.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Davids, furthermore, received a $5,000 donation from Courage to Change PAC, which is affiliated with Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, a prominent left-wing representative in Congress. During the 2022 midterm elections, the PAC’s questionnaire for candidates to receive donations demanded that they commit “to reduce the annual budget for law enforcement and defense spending and shift those funds towards community resources and programs,” according to the questionnaire.

Davids has previously called for abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs and Enforcement in 2018, according to the Associated Press, though she has since walked back her position.

Davids’ district, which shares a border with Kansas City, Missouri, currently has a rating of R+4 on the Cook Partisan Voting Index, indicating that its voters are more conservative. She is on the National Republican Congressional Committee’s “Target List” of districts where the GOP believes it can unseat a Democratic incumbent.

Davids did not respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!