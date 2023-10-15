A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
THE WAR CHRONICLES: ISRAEL UNDER ATTACK

Ongoing digest of the 2023 conflict between the Jewish state and Hamas

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published October 15, 2023 at 6:51pm
WND is providing continuous, comprehensive coverage of the latest events in the Israel-Hamas war, which began Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, on the Last Great Day of the Feast of Tabernacles, an annual Sabbath day mentioned in the Bible. Continue to check back frequently for the latest updates.

Sunday, 10/15/2023

Network launches 'urgent' probe into terror-supporting reporters

Fact center opened to document the depravity of Hamas

WATCH: Slitting babies' throats is not terror, claims smirking correspondent

Poll: Astronomical number of Palestinians back terror attacks on Israel

Will war in Israel put further drain on U.S. weapons stocks?

'Eradicate these barbarians': 2024 presidential candidates voice plans to help Israel beat Hamas

Saturday, 10/14/2023

Israel says its forces killed Hamas leader who spearheaded massacre

Iconic cultural sites evacuated for terrorism bomb threats

Israeli ambassador says nation's goal is to have every Hamas terrorist meet '72 virgins'

University investigating lecturer who allegedly singled out Jewish students

Israel Defense Forces recover bodies of hostages during raids on Gaza Strip, military says

Here's the current status of the Israel-Hamas War

Friday, 10/13/2023

Teacher stabbed to death, diplomat slashed as 'Day of Jihad' begins

Israeli airstrike takes out Planned Parenthood's only clinic in Gaza

AP's Gaza reporter repeatedly ripped Israel on social media, said oppressive regime should be 'overthrown'

Students hide identities with masks while praising Hamas' massacre of Israelis

George Santos goes absolutely berserk after confrontation with anti-Israel protester

Muslim org gives K-12 students, parents script to denounce '1-sided' support of Israel

University investigating fire set at Jewish student's dorm

Muslims stage protests, riots to show support for terrorism against Israel

Pope affirms Israel has 'right' to 'defend themselves’

City's Jewish schools close, beef up security after Hamas calls for day of 'jihad'

Ingraham slams donors to 'elite' schools for legacy of 'hatred'

Israel warns Gaza residents to evacuate ahead of IDF's move against terrorists

Pro-Palestinian org kicks Jewish reporter out of 'interfaith' event

Most Americans see through pro-Hamas narrative on Israel war, poll shows

Emotional appeal to Christian women: Join Jewish women, light Shabbat candles

Thursday, 10/12/2023

Dead baby images released by Israel document Hamas' total depravity

'Scholar' claims jihadis have permission to kill Israelis 'wherever they may be'

Israel airdrops flyers with warning to citizens of Gaza Strip

Proxies for Hamas terrorists found on American campuses

SPLC silent as leftists appear to celebrate Hamas terror

State Department increases travel advisory on Israel to Level 3

Elite university that scolded SCOTUS for ending race-based admissions refuses to condemn Hamas

University ends partnership with pro-Hamas Palestinian school

Truck circles campus revealing names of students who signed pro-Palestine letter

Israeli student allegedly assaulted at Ivy League university

Rashida Tlaib attacked Israel in her comments on Hamas terror

Retired Israeli general has solution to Hamas terror: 'Level the ground'

France bans pro-Palestinian protests

Israel preps for even 'bigger' attacks from Hezbollah

GOP senators have plan to 'refreeze' $6 billion Biden gave Iran

'Hundreds of millions' of U.S. tax dollars have disappeared into Gaza

List of CEOs vowing not to hire Israel-haters surges

Wave of antisemitic acts in Europe since Hamas pogrom

Wednesday, 10/11/2023

REAL plan of Hamas: 'Kill every Jew and every Christian' on Earth

'Every Hamas operative will die': 'Old Testament' justice in Israel

Hamas terror leader calls for Muslim uprising 'everywhere' on Friday

Turkish president: U.S. aircraft carrier will commit 'very serious massacres' in Gaza

BLM sides with Hamas terrorists who slaughtered Jewish youths

Congress launches probe into Biden's 'secret nuclear' scheming with Iran

'Righteous martyrs': U.S. colleges are partnered with Palestinian university that praised Hamas

Former IDF major: Overconfidence and enemy tech cost Israel

'Unconscionable': Republicans slam effort to couple aid to Israel with aid to Ukraine

Tuesday, 10/10/2023

'Unspeakable horrors': Dozens of babies' heads chopped off

Porn star celebrates terror on Israel, urges brutality filmed 'horizontally' in '4K footage'

Blame for terrorists' war on Israel goes to ... Obama and Biden!

WATCH: Israel pounds Hamas by air, massing soldiers for ground response

U.S. special operations troops on alert for potential hostage rescue in Gaza

WATCH: State Dept. spokesman in heated debate with reporters defending Palestinians

Surprise! Bill Clinton adviser cites '4 indisputable facts' on Israel war

Only emboldened terrorists': Biden urged to freeze $6 billion earmarked for Iran

Monday, 10/9/2023

WATCH: Terrorists release video of captured young Israeli women

Hamas threatens to broadcast executions of Israeli hostages

U.S. megapastor: Is attack against Israel setting up Bible prophecy?

'They need to be eradicated': Congressman erupts as executions to be aired

Death toll of U.S. citizens killed in Israel climbs

WATCH: Tucker Carlson: After Hamas attacks, what's the wise path forward?

Iran behind Hamas all-out war on Israel

5 things to know about Israel's 9/11 and the war against Hamas

Horrible irony! American weapons could be used for attacks on Israel

Lindsey Graham urges U.S. to blow up Iran's oil refineries if hostages harmed

Crickets! Women's groups silent on kidnappings, sexual violence in Israel

Could Hamas' attack on Israel spark Armageddon?

Sunday, 10/8/2023

Top network issues surreal memo: Don't refer to Hamas as 'terrorists'

WATCH: Israeli partygoers run for their lives as terrorists fly in

Woman whose lifeless body was seen in back of truck in Israel identified

U.S. sends largest aircraft carrier to Mideast, military aid on way to Israel

'Squad' Dems weigh in after terrorists murder hundreds In Israel

Socialists in major U.S. city rally for Palestinians day after terrorists kill hundreds of Israelis

Saturday, 10/7/2023

Hamas kidnapping Israeli citizens: 'Babies being taken by terrorists'

At least 300 dead as Hamas launches unprecedented attack on Israel

WND Staff
WND news editors compile reports for our readers.







