THE WAR CHRONICLES: ISRAEL UNDER ATTACK

WND is providing continuous, comprehensive coverage of the latest events in the Israel-Hamas war, which began Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, on the Last Great Day of the Feast of Tabernacles, an annual Sabbath day mentioned in the Bible. Continue to check back frequently for the latest updates.
Sunday, 10/15/2023
Network launches 'urgent' probe into terror-supporting reporters
WATCH: Slitting babies' throats is not terror, claims smirking correspondent
Poll: Astronomical number of Palestinians back terror attacks on Israel
Will war in Israel put further drain on U.S. weapons stocks?
'Eradicate these barbarians': 2024 presidential candidates voice plans to help Israel beat Hamas
Saturday, 10/14/2023
Israel says its forces killed Hamas leader who spearheaded massacre
Israeli ambassador says nation's goal is to have every Hamas terrorist meet '72 virgins'
University investigating lecturer who allegedly singled out Jewish students
Israel Defense Forces recover bodies of hostages during raids on Gaza Strip, military says
Friday, 10/13/2023
Teacher stabbed to death, diplomat slashed as 'Day of Jihad' begins
Israeli airstrike takes out Planned Parenthood's only clinic in Gaza
AP's Gaza reporter repeatedly ripped Israel on social media, said oppressive regime should be 'overthrown'
Students hide identities with masks while praising Hamas' massacre of Israelis
George Santos goes absolutely berserk after confrontation with anti-Israel protester
Muslim org gives K-12 students, parents script to denounce '1-sided' support of Israel
Muslims stage protests, riots to show support for terrorism against Israel
City's Jewish schools close, beef up security after Hamas calls for day of 'jihad'
Ingraham slams donors to 'elite' schools for legacy of 'hatred'
Israel warns Gaza residents to evacuate ahead of IDF's move against terrorists
Pro-Palestinian org kicks Jewish reporter out of 'interfaith' event
Most Americans see through pro-Hamas narrative on Israel war, poll shows
Emotional appeal to Christian women: Join Jewish women, light Shabbat candles
Thursday, 10/12/2023
Dead baby images released by Israel document Hamas' total depravity
'Scholar' claims jihadis have permission to kill Israelis 'wherever they may be'
Israel airdrops flyers with warning to citizens of Gaza Strip
State Department increases travel advisory on Israel to Level 3
Elite university that scolded SCOTUS for ending race-based admissions refuses to condemn Hamas
University ends partnership with pro-Hamas Palestinian school
Truck circles campus revealing names of students who signed pro-Palestine letter
Israeli student allegedly assaulted at Ivy League university
Rashida Tlaib attacked Israel in her comments on Hamas terror
Retired Israeli general has solution to Hamas terror: 'Level the ground'
GOP senators have plan to 'refreeze' $6 billion Biden gave Iran
'Hundreds of millions' of U.S. tax dollars have disappeared into Gaza
Wednesday, 10/11/2023
REAL plan of Hamas: 'Kill every Jew and every Christian' on Earth
'Every Hamas operative will die': 'Old Testament' justice in Israel
Hamas terror leader calls for Muslim uprising 'everywhere' on Friday
Turkish president: U.S. aircraft carrier will commit 'very serious massacres' in Gaza
BLM sides with Hamas terrorists who slaughtered Jewish youths
Congress launches probe into Biden's 'secret nuclear' scheming with Iran
'Righteous martyrs': U.S. colleges are partnered with Palestinian university that praised Hamas
'Unconscionable': Republicans slam effort to couple aid to Israel with aid to Ukraine
Tuesday, 10/10/2023
Porn star celebrates terror on Israel, urges brutality filmed 'horizontally' in '4K footage'
Blame for terrorists' war on Israel goes to ... Obama and Biden!
WATCH: Israel pounds Hamas by air, massing soldiers for ground response
U.S. special operations troops on alert for potential hostage rescue in Gaza
WATCH: State Dept. spokesman in heated debate with reporters defending Palestinians
Surprise! Bill Clinton adviser cites '4 indisputable facts' on Israel war
Only emboldened terrorists': Biden urged to freeze $6 billion earmarked for Iran
Monday, 10/9/2023
WATCH: Terrorists release video of captured young Israeli women
U.S. megapastor: Is attack against Israel setting up Bible prophecy?
'They need to be eradicated': Congressman erupts as executions to be aired
WATCH: Tucker Carlson: After Hamas attacks, what's the wise path forward?
5 things to know about Israel's 9/11 and the war against Hamas
Horrible irony! American weapons could be used for attacks on Israel
Lindsey Graham urges U.S. to blow up Iran's oil refineries if hostages harmed
Crickets! Women's groups silent on kidnappings, sexual violence in Israel
Sunday, 10/8/2023
Top network issues surreal memo: Don't refer to Hamas as 'terrorists'
WATCH: Israeli partygoers run for their lives as terrorists fly in
Woman whose lifeless body was seen in back of truck in Israel identified
U.S. sends largest aircraft carrier to Mideast, military aid on way to Israel
'Squad' Dems weigh in after terrorists murder hundreds In Israel
Socialists in major U.S. city rally for Palestinians day after terrorists kill hundreds of Israelis
Saturday, 10/7/2023
Hamas kidnapping Israeli citizens: 'Babies being taken by terrorists'
At least 300 dead as Hamas launches unprecedented attack on Israel
