A warning for last days believers

Last weekend I was shocked to read the headline: "Israel Is at War." Since then, we've learned of unthinkable acts being committed against people in Israel and that more than 1,000 lives have been lost in this unprecedented attack.

The Bible tells us to pray for the peace of Jerusalem. We should be praying for the nation of Israel and that this horrific terrorism stops.

I believe, without a doubt, that we are living in the last days. All around us we see the signs that Jesus and the Hebrew prophets told us to look for, indications that His coming is near, even at the door.

Interestingly, it always comes back to Jerusalem. It's the focal point of end times events. The Bible predicted thousands of years ago that end times events would revolve around Jerusalem – not Los Angeles, Moscow, or Paris, but Jerusalem. This little city on a little sliver of land will play a key role in the last days.

In the Old Testament book of Zechariah, God said, "I will make Jerusalem like an intoxicating drink that makes the nearby nations stagger when they send their armies to besiege Jerusalem and Judah. On that day I will make Jerusalem an immovable rock. All the nations will gather against it to try to move it, but they will only hurt themselves" (12:2–3 NLT).

The super sign of the last days (and the sign that sets the prophetic clock ticking) is the regathering of the nation Israel into their homeland (see Ezekiel 37). On the heels of the Holocaust, who would have imagined that the Jews, after losing 6 million of their people to the Nazis, would somehow regather in their homeland? But against all odds, they did. And on May 14, 1948, Israel became a nation.

The Bible teaches that the last days will be satanically energized times. Just when we think we have just about heard and seen it all, it gets worse. Just when we think people couldn't be any more wicked, a year passes, and it is even more wicked and more depraved. Yet that is how the Bible said it will be in the last days.

Therefore, what should we be doing in light of all this? Jesus said, "So when all these things begin to happen, stand and look up, for your salvation is near!" (Luke 21:28 NLT).

We need to be aware that this is not the time for playing games with God or living with a half-hearted commitment to him. I think the only way to survive and flourish spiritually is to have a sold-out relationship with Jesus Christ.

Another sign of the end times is that an apostasy, or a falling away from the faith, will take place. The Bible says, "Now the Holy Spirit tells us clearly that in the last times some will turn away from the true faith; they will follow deceptive spirits and teachings that come from demons" (1 Timothy 4:1 NLT).

We all know someone who has fallen away from the Lord. A lot of the people who were professing faith in Christ when I became a Christian are not following Christ today. That can be somewhat disillusioning and disconcerting. We might even wonder sometimes if it could happen to us.

The short answer is no. It can't happen to you if you don't want it to. If you lower your guard and relax your standards, then it can happen. But if you make a dedicated choice to do what God has called you to do and live the way that he has called you to live, then you don't have to be a spiritual casualty.

In 1 Corinthians 10, the apostle Paul listed some major pitfalls we must be aware of and avoid. Referring to the Israelites in their wilderness wanderings, he said:

"These things happened as a warning to us, so that we would not crave evil things as they did, or worship idols as some of them did. As the Scriptures say, 'The people celebrated with feasting and drinking, and they indulged in pagan revelry.' And we must not engage in sexual immorality as some of them did, causing 23,000 of them to die in one day.

"Nor should we put Christ to the test, as some of them did and then died from snakebites. And don't grumble as some of them did, and then were destroyed by the angel of death." (verses 6–10 NLT)

God had selected Moses to lead the Israelites out of bondage in Egypt. Unfortunately, some problems developed. On their journey to the Promised Land, they spent a little more time in the wilderness than they should have. Paul wrote, "God was not pleased with most of them, and their bodies were scattered in the wilderness" (verse 5 NLT). That is because they took the blessings of God for granted.

Paul concluded, "These things happened to them as examples for us. They were written down to warn us who live at the end of the age" (verse 11).

The J. B. Philips New Testament puts it this way: "Now these things which happened to our ancestors are illustrations of the way in which God works, and they were written down to be a warning to us who are the heirs of the ages which have gone before us."

Have you ever felt as though you were not moving forward spiritually? Have you ever felt like you were going around in circles, learning and relearning the same lessons? Many times we put ourselves in this position by a lack of obedience to God, and we find ourselves wandering in a self-imposed wilderness.

In fact, some believers are surprised to find that the Christian life is not a playground but a battleground. The moment we submit our lives to Jesus Christ, the battle begins. And in this battle, we must make a choice. Either we'll win or lose. Either we'll gain ground or lose ground. There is no neutrality. We can't be spiritual pacifists.

We can't be used by God effectively if we are not walking with him. And if our lives are not right with God in this spiritual battle, if compromise has worked its way in and we're not living as we should, then it's like going into battle already wounded. We will suffer defeat. Instead, we need to be strong. And we need to have God set apart in our lives.

