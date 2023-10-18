WATCH: Ex-Hezbollah fighter meets Jesus: 'God didn't design us to hate'

A former Hezbollah fighter has delivered a stunning testimony of his conversion to Christianity, explaining in an interview with CBN that "God didn't design us to hate."

It is Afshin Javid, now working with his ministry called Cyrus Call to promote friendship between Persians and Jews, who was in Israel when the terrorists of Hamas launched a blood attack on Israeli civilians, burning families alive and beheading babies, on Oct. 7.

He told his story to CBN News:

I was on my way to the United States to convert Christians to Islam, and I had 30 illegal passports at that time. I was arrested and put in jail in Malaysia. I was a dedicated Muslim who not only prayed the prayers, but I read the Quran once every ten days cover to cover. So I was very dedicated in my time in jail. One day, as I'm praying, a man appears in front of me – normal size, but his being shines like light. This light is not a normal light. This light carried identity in it. And you knew that he is holy and instantaneously, I knew I am not. Even though I had prayed so many prayers, even though I had fasted so much and I had read the Quran and I had volunteered to work on landmines or I had participated in hanging people trying to please Allah, I knew, even though I have kept all the rules and regulation of Islam, I knew I am not just and I'm not holy and I knew the only just thing for him to do is to kill me. But I didn't want to die. So I ran to the corner of the room, literally held my head in my arms, and just cried out, shouting, "Forgive me, forgive me, forgive me."

He recalled, "And I didn't think he will forgive me because he is just. Still, I felt a touch on my left arm, and he said, 'I forgive you.' And I felt the weight just lifted off me. And I knew I'm forgiven, but I don't know how. And I was confused. Still, I say, okay, I don't understand. Only God can forgive, but you just forgave me. You are God, but you are a different God than the one I have studied about. This is not Allah. So who are you that forgives me? And he said, 'I am the way, the truth, and the life.'

"And I thought, That's very powerful. It means a lot because as a Muslim, you pray 'Show me there's a straight path.' And so the way is a direction. Truth is something you measure. Life is a source, but he claims to be all those three. I never thought the way is a person. The truth is a person, and life is a person, and all of them is the same person.

"So I said, 'I don't understand what is your name?' And he said, 'Jesus Christ.' And it was as if someone grabbed all my bones out of my body. I just fell like a piece of meat to the ground. And I just began to weep."

He said the hatred he had for Jews was from the "designs of Satan."

At CBN's bureau in Jerusalem, the report said, Javid met an Israeli woman, Sahsa Ariey, whose teenage sister was among those kidnapped by Hamas during its attack.

"He and his wife wept as they watched her story. He introduced himself to her, off-camera, prayed with her, and apologized to her," CBN reported.

CBN reported he also offered a prayer for the Middle East:

The creator of heaven and Earth, God Almighty. You love the world, the whole world, all the people of the world. So much that you sacrificed Jesus Christ so that we will not perish but have eternal life. I pray today that the revelation of Jesus Christ would go forth amongst the Muslims and the sons of Ishmael. Father, I pray that you would remember that covenant with Ishmael, that you would go forth because Ishmael is thirsty for the revelation of love, for the revelation of Jesus Christ, for the revelation of salvation. Father, I pray that there would be a hand of protection that would protect Isaac on every front, not only in Israel but all around the world. Give us visions, dreams, and wisdom to speak peace in this war, in Jesus's mighty name I pray. Amen."

