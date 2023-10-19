WATCH: Jonathan Cahn documents connection between Hamas and … the BIBLE!

A newly released video from Messianic rabbi Jonathan Cahn is documenting the connection between Hamas and the Bible.

And it's not really in a good way.

Cahn, of Beth Israel Worship Center in Wayne, New Jersey, caused a worldwide stir with his book, "The Harbinger," which later was turned into the movie, "The Isaiah 9:10 Judgment" and cites the parallels between the attacks on, and eventual fall, of the biblical Jewish kingdom and the 9/11 attack on the United States.

It was instantly a New York Times bestseller, and was followed by his "The Mystery of the Shemitah, "The Book of Mysteries," "The Paradigm," "The Oracle," The Harbinger II" and "Return of the Gods."

TRENDING: Citizens move to boot Soros-backed D.A. as crime swallows U.S. city

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

He's been named along with Billy Graham, among the top 40 spiritual leaders of the last 40 years to have radically impacted the world.

His video:

Are the recent Hamas terror attacks in Israel biblical in nature? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (7 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Cahn's comments were prompted by the recent Hamas terror attacks in Israel, which killed some 1,200 or 1,300 civilians, including whole families burned to death and babies beheaded.

He said the horrors were "unlike any other that has struck Israel" since the Holocaust.

He noted that the "nations of the world had a part in helping this happen," for giving Hamas hundreds of millions of dollars.

And he cited the ongoing condemnation of Israel, and parallel refusal to condemn Hamas violence, by leftist members of Congress.

One in particular, Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat from Michigan, was asked "if she could condemn the decapitation of babies. She would not," he said.

"She could not find it in herself to say that it might be wrong to cut off the head of an innocent baby," he said. "And you wonder how the Nazis perpetrated their atrocities …"

He pointed out President Donald Trump halted America's financial support for the Hamas terrorists, but Joe Biden resumed funding the organization that "specifically exists to kill the Jewish people."

Then he explains the presence of "Hamas" in the Bible, with its dual meanings of "violent evil" and "fanaticism."

Cahn is known for his blunt words to contemporary society, based on revelations found in the Bible.

He previously told Biden, "The day will come that you will stand before God and you will have no more position, no administration, no government, no media and no public opinion. It will just be you and Him, and He will ask you to give account of what you did, what you did with regard to His Word and His ways."

He said, "Judgment will come."

"Mr. President, the hour is late and eternity is soon coming. Repent and turn to God. The only hope you have, and all of us have, is salvation."

Biden now is just days away from his 81st birthday.

That video:

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: "Our country is going communist!" warned Donald Trump recently. "It's going Marxist, it's going REALLY bad." He added, "The PEOPLE of our country aren't that way – but the people RUNNING it are." Is this just election-season bluster and hyperbole, or can the utterly unthinkable be true?

Incredibly, it is true. In 2023 America, the Democratic Party – its agendas, its core values, its wall-to-wall dishonesty, and its audacious and utterly ruthless methods – are virtually indistinguishable from those of modern-day communists. Compare the Communist Party USA's website, CPUSA.org (where the featured top-of-page story is about "TRANS RIGHTS"), with the Democratic National Committee's website, Democrats.org, and try to discern any substantive difference.

America's plunge into atheistic Marxism in virtually every area of life – from weaponizing government and courts to destroy critics and political opponents, to crushing free speech, to corrupting and brainwashing the nation's children, and much much more – is all stunningly explored in the October issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "AMERICA'S COMMUNIST REVOLUTION: How the freest nation in history is rapidly becoming a Marxist police state." Beyond exposing the Marxist takeover of America's key institutions, this explosive special report goes on to reveal how Marxism/communism is ACTUALLY A MAJOR WORLD RELIGION, albeit a false and malevolent one. It unearths what REALLY motivates the "high priests" of this truly dark atheistic faith, which has captivated untold millions and murdered millions more. And it vividly illustrates exactly how and why citizens of the greatest nation in history are now experiencing – to quote Barack Obama's words – "a fundamental transformation of the United States of America." This Whistleblower issue is a crucial wake-up call for all Americans. WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!