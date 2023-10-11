A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Health Money U.S.WND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WATCH: Naked man accused of trying to touch kids in store gets brutal beating in chaotic scene

'The individual depicted in the video was in mental crisis'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 11, 2023 at 6:21pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Video screenshot)

(Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Police in a Seattle suburb have provided additional context to a video circulating online of a naked man in a JCPenney store.

"The individual depicted in the video was in mental crisis. Shortly after the video shared online ends, the individual had a serious medical emergency which necessitated the need for medics and transportation to the hospital," Tukwila Police Department said on Facebook.

The incident occurred on Oct. 1, according to the Daily Mail. Video of the incident began with a man following another man who was wearing nothing but socks. The person recording could be heard explaining that they are in the kids' department before a second man could be seen following the unclothed one.

TRENDING: Republican candidate drops out, endorses big name for president

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Naked man accused of trying to touch kids in store gets brutal beating in chaotic scene
House Republicans choose speaker nominee after McCarthy ouster
Christianity Today staff gave extensive campaign donations from 2015 to 2022, all to DEMOCRATS!
S&P 500 closes higher for 4th day as traders prep for consumer-inflation data
'Unconscionable': Republicans slam effort to couple aid to Israel with aid to Ukraine
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×