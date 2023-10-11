WATCH: Naked man accused of trying to touch kids in store gets brutal beating in chaotic scene

(FOX NEWS) -- Police in a Seattle suburb have provided additional context to a video circulating online of a naked man in a JCPenney store.

"The individual depicted in the video was in mental crisis. Shortly after the video shared online ends, the individual had a serious medical emergency which necessitated the need for medics and transportation to the hospital," Tukwila Police Department said on Facebook.

RETAIL THERAPY: Parents confront naked man at JCPenney for allegedly trying to touch children. https://t.co/s1xQIxNw25 pic.twitter.com/vq9o7udLJH — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 11, 2023

The incident occurred on Oct. 1, according to the Daily Mail. Video of the incident began with a man following another man who was wearing nothing but socks. The person recording could be heard explaining that they are in the kids' department before a second man could be seen following the unclothed one.

