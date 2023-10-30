A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Newsom roasted for plowing over child during basketball game

'I can't stop watching'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 29, 2023 at 8:27pm
Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., upon winning a recall election on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., drew ridicule from social media users after a viral video showed him tripping on a kid while playing basketball in China.

The video showed Newsom dribbling and playing basketball with a group of Chinese students. While running, he ran into one student and fell on top of the boy.

Newsom quickly reached over, grabbed the boy and pulled him off, laughing and slapping the child’s backside in the process.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







