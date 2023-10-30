WATCH: Newsom roasted for plowing over child during basketball game

(FOX NEWS) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., drew ridicule from social media users after a viral video showed him tripping on a kid while playing basketball in China.

.@GavinNewsom, second only to @BarackObama in his use of kids as foil for validating delusions of basketball grandeur pic.twitter.com/HFxtew3rms — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 29, 2023

The video showed Newsom dribbling and playing basketball with a group of Chinese students. While running, he ran into one student and fell on top of the boy.

Gavin Newsom RAN OVER a small Chinese child while playing basketball in China!!! Why is Gavin Newsom in China in the first place?!?!!🤔🤔🤔pic.twitter.com/dsBQxtwBZI — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) October 29, 2023

Newsom quickly reached over, grabbed the boy and pulled him off, laughing and slapping the child’s backside in the process.

