WATCH: Pro-Hamas radicals stage 'insurrection' at Capitol

Pro-Hamas protesters staged what some are calling an "insurrection" at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, demanding Israel stop its response to the terror attack staged by Hamas on innocent civilians days ago, where whole families were burned alive and babies beheaded.

And U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican firebrand from Georgia, wondered why they weren't being arrested.

After all, more than a thousand people, protesting at the time what they considered to be a stolen election, were arrested, often at the point of a SWAT team gun in a raid, and jailed, sometimes for years, before they were given a trial, and THEN sentenced to more jail for the Jan. 6, 2021, protest-turned riot.

And since then, there has been significant documentation of the bias in that election, including Mark Zuckerberg's $400 million plus handed out to recruit voters from Democrat districts to help Joe Biden.

Even more significant was the FBI's decision to interfere in the election, by warning media outlets to suppress the accurate reporting on the Biden family scandals revealed in a laptop computer abandoned by Hunter Biden at a repair shop. A subsequent survey confirmed Biden almost undoubtedly would have lost had that information been routinely reported.

"These people don't want peace," Greene charged.

Should these protesters be arrested and prosecuted for an insurrection like the Jan. 6 protesters were?

When a protester got in her face, shaking his fist at her, claiming "Gaza blood is on your hands," he was escorted away.

Greene responded, "Not my hands," and then questioned why the man wasn't being arrested.

"These people are crazy," she said. "Are they arresting people inside. No? Did they arrest them? Why isn't he being arrested? This is an insurrection."

Greene shared a streaming video from a balcony at the Capitol.

A commentary at Twitchy said, "We're all good with the right to protest, but we have many questions. Did they obtain a permit for this assembly being chief among them? Also, before anyone starts shouting, we didn't redefine insurrection the Left did."

Protesters inside Capitol demand Israeli Ceasefire https://t.co/wn58ZzRRPq — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) October 18, 2023

Looks like our democracy is under attack. Solitary confinement for 2 years and then you'll get your trial. — Syzmon Thomas (@ThomasSzymon) October 18, 2023

Wow this is an insurrection!! That’s how we define it now right? — Steven Steele (@MrStevenSteele) October 18, 2023

Where are the Jan 6 rules? Arrest them with no bail and put them on trial. Where is the so-called justice system? — LINDA GONZALES (@LINDAG2021) October 18, 2023

The commentary said, "The truth is this is a scary time. Americans were labeled terrorists because of a candidate they supported. Meanwhile, people are being allowed to support and defend terror organizations openly.

"Censorship is wrong, and no one should allow it. We can and should support equal protection under the law, though. We didn't change the burden of proof to determine an event, an insurrection; the Left did that."

