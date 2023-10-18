WATCH: Protesters storm U.S. Embassy in Lebanon

By Jennie Taer

Daily Caller News Foundation

Protesters in Lebanon demonstrated Tuesday outside of the U.S. Embassy in response to an explosion in Gaza, according to Reuters.

The terrorist organization Hezbollah called for “a day of unprecedented anger” after an explosion in Gaza that Hamas officials claimed killed roughly 500 people, and was due to an Israeli missile strike, according to Reuters. The Israeli government later said the explosion was the result of a misfired rocket originating from the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad.

TRENDING: Chief of staff for Dem attorney general promotes rally for Muslim terror

People in Beirut, Lebanon are protesting infront of the US embassy pic.twitter.com/W3z1MhNHqv — Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) October 18, 2023

The embassy advised Americans to avoid the area “given the potential for further demonstrations following protests on October 17” in a statement Tuesday.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Will Americans be targeted worldwide because they don't support Islamic terrorists? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 93% (14 Votes) 7% (1 Votes)

The State Department updated its travel guidance for Americans, warning them not to travel to Lebanon. The U.S. government is also advising Americans to not rely on the American government when making plans to leave Lebanon.

“The Department of State urges U.S. citizens not to travel to Lebanon. We recommend that U.S. citizens in Lebanon make appropriate arrangements to leave the country; commercial options currently remain available. We recommend that U.S. citizens who choose not to depart prepare contingency plans for emergency situations,” the embassy said.

Hamas terrorists entered Israel Oct. 7, killing hundreds of civilians and kidnapping over 100 more. The terrorist organization has also fired more than 6,000 rockets into Israel.

The country has also faced subsequent attacks in the north from Lebanon. An anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon injured two Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reservists Tuesday, the Israeli military said.

Protesters storm US Embassy in Beirut in anger over the hospital bombing. Think they’ll do the same to the Iranian regime’s embassy when they realize it was Islamic Jihad which bombed their own Palestinian people with a misfired rocket? pic.twitter.com/m9YEbGHye9 — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 17, 2023

The embassy remains open, it said.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!