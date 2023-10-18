A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Health Politics U.S. WorldWND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WATCH: Protesters storm U.S. Embassy in Lebanon

State Department urges Americans not to travel to region

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 18, 2023 at 10:29am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

S""

Protesters outside the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023 (Video screenshot)

Protesters outside the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023 (Video screenshot)

By Jennie Taer
Daily Caller News Foundation

Protesters in Lebanon demonstrated Tuesday outside of the U.S. Embassy in response to an explosion in Gaza, according to Reuters.

The terrorist organization Hezbollah called for “a day of unprecedented anger” after an explosion in Gaza that Hamas officials claimed killed roughly 500 people, and was due to an Israeli missile strike, according to Reuters. The Israeli government later said the explosion was the result of a misfired rocket originating from the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad.

TRENDING: Chief of staff for Dem attorney general promotes rally for Muslim terror

The embassy advised Americans to avoid the area “given the potential for further demonstrations following protests on October 17” in a statement Tuesday.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Will Americans be targeted worldwide because they don't support Islamic terrorists?

The State Department updated its travel guidance for Americans, warning them not to travel to Lebanon. The U.S. government is also advising Americans to not rely on the American government when making plans to leave Lebanon.

“The Department of State urges U.S. citizens not to travel to Lebanon. We recommend that U.S. citizens in Lebanon make appropriate arrangements to leave the country; commercial options currently remain available. We recommend that U.S. citizens who choose not to depart prepare contingency plans for emergency situations,” the embassy said.

Hamas terrorists entered Israel Oct. 7, killing hundreds of civilians and kidnapping over 100 more. The terrorist organization has also fired more than 6,000 rockets into Israel.

The country has also faced subsequent attacks in the north from Lebanon. An anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon injured two Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reservists Tuesday, the Israeli military said.

The embassy remains open, it said.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Protesters storm U.S. Embassy in Lebanon
New Zealand museum that lit up blue and white for Israel forced to apologize
Biden DOJ recommends police relax standards, hire people who commit 'isolated' crimes
'Your visa should be yanked': Senator urges deporting Hamas supporters from U.S.
Israel urges all its citizens to leave Turkey
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×