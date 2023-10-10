A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: The Rock gets serious after backlash over asking Americans for Hawaii donations

'There's a lot of people out there living paycheck to paycheck, and I get it'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 9, 2023 at 9:41pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is responding to backlash he received after asking his social media followers to donate to his Maui wildfire fund this summer.

Johnson, along with Oprah Winfrey, started the People’s Fund of Maui, pledging a combined $10 million to help with the devastation from the August fires on the Hawaiian island. Both stars implored people to contribute, prompting immediate criticism, to which the actor responded.

 

TRENDING: Will the EV-mandates battle decide the 2024 election?

"When we first launched the fund, there was some backlash," Johnson admitted in a video shared to Instagram.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







