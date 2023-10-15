WATCH: Slitting babies' throats is not terror, claims smirking correspondent

(JERUSALEM POST) -- In an interview with GB News, former BBC Chief Political Correspondent John Sergeant defended the BBC’s decision to not label Hamas a terrorist organization and smirked at calls to do so.

The interview was carried out in light of growing complaints that the BBC is not providing fair and unbiased reporting on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Sergeant was interviewed in a debate with the National Jewish Assembly Chairman Gary Mond.

