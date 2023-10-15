A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Slitting babies' throats is not terror, claims smirking correspondent

Defends network's decision not to classify Hamas as a terrorist organization

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 15, 2023 at 11:44am
(JERUSALEM POST) -- In an interview with GB News, former BBC Chief Political Correspondent John Sergeant defended the BBC’s decision to not label Hamas a terrorist organization and smirked at calls to do so.

RELATED: Network launches urgent probe into terror-supporting reporters

The interview was carried out in light of growing complaints that the BBC is not providing fair and unbiased reporting on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

TRENDING: Hamas, Israel and the anatomy of State treason

Sergeant was interviewed in a debate with the National Jewish Assembly Chairman Gary Mond.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







