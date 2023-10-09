A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Terrorists release video of captured young Israeli women

'There are no words to describe this evil'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 9, 2023 at 10:38am
Video released by Hamas shows Israeli women captured by the Islamic terrorists on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Video screenshot)

Video released by Hamas shows young Israeli women captured by the Islamic terrorists on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Video screenshot)

By Jim Hoft
The Gateway Pundit

The death toll from the weekend attack by Hamas into Israel has now risen to 1,000 dead.

Israel is reporting over 2,000 injured.

And Israel reported Monday that there may be 150 Israelis and foreigners captured alive and brought back to Gaza.

The Hamas terrorist group is loading photos and video online from their weekend massacre.

This photo from the Hamas telegram page shows those murdered by Hamas this week.

Is Hamas literally doing the devil's work?

The caption: The occupation publishes pictures of a number of those killed by Palestinian resistance bullets.

This video was uploaded on the Hamas Telegram page. It shows up to 20 terrified young women being held captive in a room by Hamas fighters. You can hear shooting outside the room.

The caption on the post (translated): Urgent: Dozens of female soldiers in the Israeli occupation army are in the grip of the resistance at this time, and the Israeli occupation is trying to negotiate with the resistance fighters inside our occupied Palestinian territories.

Are these the same women Israel reported missing on Sunday?

Israel Releases Names and Photos of the Dozens of Beautiful Young Women Who Are Missing Following Saturday’s Hamas Attack

There are no words to describe this evil.

This was posted on the Hamas page.
Urgent: Dozens of female soldiers in the Israeli occupation army are in the grip of the resistance at this time, and the Israeli occupation is trying to negotiate with the resistance fighters inside our occupied Palestinian territories.

Do you see this pig?! Look at this good news
The soldier S***** ***** is the one who was with the occupation army when they stormed the city of Nablus a year ago and killed the martyr Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, who was one of Al-Yamam’s officers in the Israeli army, and he is now in the hands of Al-Qassam…

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

×