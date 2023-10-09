WATCH: Terrorists release video of captured young Israeli women

By Jim Hoft

The death toll from the weekend attack by Hamas into Israel has now risen to 1,000 dead.

Israel is reporting over 2,000 injured.

And Israel reported Monday that there may be 150 Israelis and foreigners captured alive and brought back to Gaza.

The Hamas terrorist group is loading photos and video online from their weekend massacre.

This photo from the Hamas telegram page shows those murdered by Hamas this week.

The caption: The occupation publishes pictures of a number of those killed by Palestinian resistance bullets.

This video was uploaded on the Hamas Telegram page. It shows up to 20 terrified young women being held captive in a room by Hamas fighters. You can hear shooting outside the room.

The caption on the post (translated): Urgent: Dozens of female soldiers in the Israeli occupation army are in the grip of the resistance at this time, and the Israeli occupation is trying to negotiate with the resistance fighters inside our occupied Palestinian territories.

Are these the same women Israel reported missing on Sunday?

There are no words to describe this evil.

Who in the streets are beating and spitting on naked bodies of civilian Israeli men and women? Hamas fighters?

No.

Every man, woman, and child present are taking part. The issue isn’t just Hamas, it’s the hatred of Israel in all levels of Gazan Society.

pic.twitter.com/51q3vL1IBE — BROSINT (@OSINT_Amateur) October 9, 2023

This was posted on the Hamas page.

Urgent: Dozens of female soldiers in the Israeli occupation army are in the grip of the resistance at this time, and the Israeli occupation is trying to negotiate with the resistance fighters inside our occupied Palestinian territories.

Do you see this pig?! Look at this good news

The soldier S***** ***** is the one who was with the occupation army when they stormed the city of Nablus a year ago and killed the martyr Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, who was one of Al-Yamam’s officers in the Israeli army, and he is now in the hands of Al-Qassam…

According to credible reports, most of the hostages in Gaza are women and children — the men they have killed. There are also reports that the terrorists went house to house raping women in Sderot and are raping the Israeli women in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/7HmGM6OrdL — Brooke Goldstein (@GoldsteinBrooke) October 7, 2023

*Vivian Silver is a Canadian-Israeli peace activist and humanitarian who has devoted her life to women’s empowerment and peacebuilding. She has organized medical treatment for sick Gazan children and solidarity marches with Jewish and Arab women. https://t.co/SiEICNi3PS — Nazanin Boniadi (@NazaninBoniadi) October 9, 2023

