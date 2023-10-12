A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Wave of antisemitic acts in Europe since Hamas pogrom

'Hatred is surging'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 12, 2023 at 1:08pm
(Pexels)

(FOX NEWS) – France says it has taken 24 people into custody for antisemitic acts since Hamas attacked Israel, including catching people with knives near Jewish schools.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, speaking Thursday on France Inter radio, also said authorities encountered a drone flying over a Jewish cultural center.

"Since the end of the day Saturday, since the terrorist massacres in Israel, there have been more than 100 antisemitic acts, essentially graffiti – swastikas, ‘death to Jews,’ calls for an intifada against Israel," he said.

Read the full story ›

