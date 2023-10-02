A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Western nation admits 74% of triple-vaccinated now have VAIDS

Compared to natural immune system of unvaccinated counterparts

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 2, 2023 at 2:43pm
(Photo by Hakan Nural on Unsplash)

(THE PEOPLE'S VOICE) – Official data released by the Canadian government reveals that at least 74% of the vaccinated population across Canada now have full-blown Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (VAIDS).

The data reveal that the double vaccinated population across Canada have now lost on average 74% of their immune system capability, and the triple vaccinated population across Canada have now lost on average 73% of their immune system capability compared to the natural immune system of their unvaccinated counterparts.

Expose-news.com reports: So much damage has now been done that the figures show the double vaccinated population are on average 3.8 times more likely to be infected with Covid-19 and 3.3 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than the unvaccinated population.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







