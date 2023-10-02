Western nation to create registry of podcasters in potential censorship initiative

(ZEROHEDGE) – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is taking Canada down a dangerous path of censorship to regulate streaming services and social media platforms. The next regulation phase comes as some podcasters will soon have to register with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.

The Online Streaming Act, formerly Bill C-11, goes into effect on Nov. 28, meaning any online streaming service that operates in Canada and generates revenue of more than $10 million in a given year will have to register with CRTC.

The Canadian government pitches the new rule as a "modern broadcasting framework that can adapt to changing circumstances. To do that, we need broad engagement and robust public records." It requires those podcasters to register with CRTC 'only once' and "collects basic information" from them, such as: "First, the CRTC is setting out which online streaming services need to provide information about their activities in Canada."

