A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldLIFE WITH BIG BROTHER
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Western nation to create registry of podcasters in potential censorship initiative

Government pitching rule as 'modern broadcasting framework that can adapt to changing circumstances'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 2, 2023 at 5:04pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is taking Canada down a dangerous path of censorship to regulate streaming services and social media platforms. The next regulation phase comes as some podcasters will soon have to register with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.

The Online Streaming Act, formerly Bill C-11, goes into effect on Nov. 28, meaning any online streaming service that operates in Canada and generates revenue of more than $10 million in a given year will have to register with CRTC.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The Canadian government pitches the new rule as a "modern broadcasting framework that can adapt to changing circumstances. To do that, we need broad engagement and robust public records." It requires those podcasters to register with CRTC 'only once' and "collects basic information" from them, such as: "First, the CRTC is setting out which online streaming services need to provide information about their activities in Canada."

TRENDING: North Korea deports runaway U.S. soldier after he broke the law there

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Southeast Asian nation records 1,000 deaths in record dengue outbreak
Western nation to create registry of podcasters in potential censorship initiative
Marine Corps relaxes uniform standards due to camouflage shortage
Investors are betting that inflation is here to stay
Beer can featuring Trump's mugshot shatters company record in just 12 hours
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×