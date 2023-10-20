White House exposes special forces – and risks their lives

Democrats have shown time and time again that they don't respect the U.S. military. They would much rather use our Armed Forces for social experiments like integrating transgender servicepeople into the ranks than making sure they are prepared for combat. And now they have needlessly put the lives of some U.S. soldiers in the Middle East at risk.

The White House posted a picture on X (formerly Twitter) of President Joe Biden with special forces operatives in Israel. However, it did not blur out the face of the operatives, which is standard practice. "After observers pointed out that identifying features of the personnel were not blurred, the White House deleted the photo without explanation," the Daily Caller reported.

A White House spokesperson told the Daily Caller that the photo had been deleted because it should have blurred out the faces of the specials forces personnel.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Republican Rep. Mike Ezell of Mississippi said, "This Biden Administration photo op compromised the safety of American special forces in Israel. While we should all recognize and appreciate their service, we shouldn't do so in a way that undermines their mission or puts them in additional danger."

TRENDING: A hard spot

Rep. Diana Harshbarger of Tennessee put it more precisely, saying, "Gross incompetence."

It should be pointed out that if the administration is this careless with something simple like a photo, how inept will they be with how they handle U.S. involvement in the Middle East? For a glimpse of what it will look like, take a look at the bungled U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Why is the administration not being held accountable for endangering the lives of its operatives in the region? Is it because they don't take the security of our military seriously?

What if because those special forces can now be identified, they are targeted and killed? Will the president tell their families, "Sorry, it was an accident"?

David Cook, the executive director for the Special Operations Association of America, told the Daily Caller News Foundation that something that the administration considers a mistake could endanger the lives and careers of the operators exposed in the photo.

"The risk is high," Cook said. "These guys that got pictured, it could ruin their careers. They could put their families in danger. It could put them in danger."

The president already confirmed that some Americans in Israel had been taken hostage by Hamas, and Hamas allies have already called for attacks and demonstrations against U.S. citizens in the region. And now the Biden administration has given them a picture of who to look for.

While members of the U.S. military know that there are times their lives will be in danger because of an enemy, they shouldn't have to worry about the commander in chief or his staff betraying them.

Whoever posted that picture should be disciplined, and if anything happens to any of the people in that picture, the one who posted it should be fired at the very least.

War is coming, and we need to support our military as they may be called on to risk and, perhaps, sacrifice their lives.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!