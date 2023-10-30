Woman found dead after kidnapped by Hamas at Israeli music fest and paraded through streets

By Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Israeli government declared German-Israeli citizen Shani Louk dead Monday three weeks after she was kidnapped by Hamas at a music festival and paraded around the streets of Gaza, according to a post from Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

Louk was attending the Tribe of Nova trance music festival, which was attacked by hundreds of Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, before being taken hostage and thrown into the back of a truck in her underwear as the terrorists celebrated the attacks, according to videos circulated on social media. Israel’s Foreign Ministry released a statement Monday and confirmed that the 23-year-old had been killed, adding to the death toll of 1,400 since Hamas’ surprise attack, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

We are devastated to share that the death of 23 year old German-Israeli Shani Luk was confirmed. Shani who was kidnapped from a music festival and tortured and paraded around Gaza by Hamas terrorists, experienced unfathomable horrors. Our hearts are broken 💔. May her memory… pic.twitter.com/svSArX3XSx — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 30, 2023

“We are devastated to share that the death of 23-year-old German-Israeli Shani Luk was confirmed,” the Foreign Ministry wrote. “Shani who was kidnapped from a music festival and tortured and paraded around Gaza by Hamas terrorists, experienced unfathomable horrors. Our hearts are broken. May her memory be a blessing.”

Louk’s mother, Ricarda Louk, confirmed her daughter’s death to German media after previously expressing hopes that she was still alive, according to the BBC. Ricarda said that the Israeli government had told her that they had determined that her daughter was dead through a DNA sample taken from a skull fragment, but noted that her body had still not been found.