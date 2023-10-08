A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Woman whose lifeless body was seen in back of truck in Israel identified

Was attending peace concert near Gaza border when murdered by Hamas

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 8, 2023 at 6:04pm
Shani Louk (Instagram)

By Jim Hoft
The Gateway Pundit

WARNING: This story contains graphic video

The woman whose body was seen on video in the back of a truck Saturday driven by Palestinian terrorists to Gaza has been identified.

30-year-old Shani Louk was a German citizen visiting Israel. She was attending a music festival for peace held near the Gaza border fence when she was murdered by Hamas terrorists..

Shani Houk’s body lay lifeless in the back of a truck after Hamas raided southern Israel on Saturday. Palestinians were filmed chanting “Allahu Akbar!” (God is good) as they drove down the streets of Gaza.

WATCH: (Warning on violent content)

Should Israel completely wipe out Hamas?

Earlier today, Hamas terrorists launched a major surprise attack on Israel. The Islamist group fired over 5,000 missiles inside Israel, crossed into southern Israel, captured innocent citizens and Israeli soldiers as prisoners, and launched numerous attacks across southern Israel.

This assault comes just weeks after Joe Biden sent $6 billion to Iran in September.

The last time the US gave stacks of money to Iran, during the Obama years, Iran launched a massive military build-up.

This time it took four weeks before Iran’s proxy army in Gaza launched a historic military assault on Israel on the Sabbath.

Shani Louk was reportedly attending a peace concert at the time in southern Israel.

Human Events pointed out that she has the same leg tattoo as the woman’s body in the truck.

Shani’s cousin spoke with the Washington Post.

Tom Weintraub Louk, 30, said her cousin Shani Louk was missing after militants overran an outdoor dance party near Kibbutz Urim on Saturday morning.

When family members heard news of the attacks from Gaza in the early hours of the morning, they tried to contact Shani, who is in her early twenties and holds German and Israeli citizenship.

“We knew she was in the party; she didn’t answer,” Louk said.

The revelers had been dancing in the area all night. Family members also desperately tried reach her Mexican boyfriend, but they couldn’t get through.

Later in the morning, in the slew of videos exchanged on social media, another cousin sent one that appeared to show Shani in the back of a pickup truck.

“She’s lying there on the jeep of Hamas with armed people,” said Louk, who hasn’t been able to bring herself to look at the video herself but said her cousin’s parents have. “We recognized her by the tattoos, and she has long dreadlocks,” she said. While her cousin appears lifeless, the family is still holding out for news, Louk said.

In the video the woman is facedown in the bed of the truck with four militants. One holds her hair while another raises a gun in the air and shouts “Allahu Akbar!” A crowd follows the truck cheering.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

