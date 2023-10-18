World War III fears grow as U.S. ramps up firepower in Mideast

Two U.S. aircraft carriers have been dispatched to the Middle East because of the war the terrorists in Hamas launched against Israel on Oct. 7, adding to an already-strong American military presence there.

And it's apparently because of fears Iran could launch World War III.

The situation already is that the terrorists in Hamas are at war against Israel, openly plotting for its destruction. Other terror factions in the region are undermining what stability there could be.

And not that far away Russia continues its war against Ukraine.

Then to top it all, Iran has been warning of "pre-emptive" action by its proxy, Hezbollah, from its launch pad in Lebanon.

Iran's foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahjan said this week," All possible options and scenarios are there for Hezbollah. Any preemptive measure is imaginable in the coming hours."

So the U.S. military buildup began.

A report in the Daily Mail explained the world's largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, and another carrier have been sent to the eastern Mediterranean.

They carry scores of plans that could carry out air strikes.

Then more aircraft, including F-15 and F-16 fighter jets, have been moved to U.S. bases in the region.

And while some 2,000 U.S. Marines trained in special operations were redirected from an exercise in Kuwait and already are aboard warships near Bahrain, the Pentagon is preparing another 2,000 Army and Air Force members as a possible "rapid response force," the report said.

The report charged the buildup is to "deter Iran and its proxies from making any aggressive move."

The aircraft carriers each have about 5,000 crew members, and dozens of planes including F-18 Super Hornet jets, F-35 strike fighters and A-10 tank busters.

Also an arsenal including the Evolved Sea Sparrow Missiles and the Mk-15 Phalanx Close-In Weapon System that fires armor piercing bullets.

There also are support ships, including destroyers, that have Tomahawk cruise missiles and anti-submarine options.

The second carrier is the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and it will bring along other warships.

"Much of the U.S. operation would be expected to be coordinated from the Forward HQ of U.S. Central Command at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest U.S. base in the Middle East," The Daily Mail said.

The newcomers are joining up with the 30,000 U.S. troops already in the region, at locations including Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, Iraq and Turkey.

Further, a special ops team already was dispatched to Israel to help, if needed, in the recovery of hostages taken by terrorists in Hamas to Gaza.

