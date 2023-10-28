Years of interfaith progress jeopardized by Hamas war against Israel

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Real Clear Wire.]

By Susan Crabtree

Real Clear Wire

For more than two decades, Dallas-area pastor Bob Roberts has led an effort to foster cooperation and understanding between Christian, Muslim, and Jewish leaders in the United States. Last fall, Roberts was at the White House with President Biden for a summit pushing back against hate-fueled violence.

“We’re honoring Uniters – 21 fellow Americans, pastors, rabbis, imams, building relationships across faiths,” Biden said during the event.

Fast forward one year, and Roberts was forced to cancel the annual gathering of the Multi-Faith Neighbors Network, an organization he formed with Imam Mohamed Magid and Rabbi David Saperstein, President Obama’s U.S. ambassador for religious freedom, to build relationships and trust across religious and political lines. It now has chapters in 20 cities across the United States.

Roberts and other organizers called off the event out of an abundance of caution. The FBI and Department of Homeland Security have warned of heightened potential for violence as the second week of the Israel-Hamas war fuels anger and protests across the Middle East and within the United States, amid fears of a wider conflict.

Dubbed the Global Faith Forum, the gathering was set to take place this weekend in Phoenix, with 1,000 U.S. religious leaders planning to attend. “Together for Peace in a Time of Outrage” was the event’s slogan.

Outrage among Jews, Muslims, and Christians is now at a post-9/11 high after Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attacks and Israel’s retaliatory response. Those who have dedicated their lives and careers to building interfaith alliances and understanding are deeply concerned that the flaring anger is threatening to derail decades of progress.

After a cooling off period, Roberts hopes to start rebuilding the frayed ties, drawing on years of experience building bridges between Muslims, Christians, and Jews at home and abroad. After the September 11, 2001, attacks, he helped connect churches in America with cities in Afghanistan to provide aid and build schools and clinics. Those experiences taught him that after tumultuous periods, far more healing can be generated behind the scenes than by televised diplomatic trips from heads of state and other public forums.

“How do we have public conversations about [the war] when we really need to be having private conversations?” Roberts said in an interview, explaining his decision to cancel the summit. “We’re still going to have it, but we just postponed it.”

“Everything that’s happening, we look at it first through our tribal eyes, and all of our tribes have a specific narrative,” he continued. “Right now, there’s so much instability in our world and our country. It’s like whatever the leaders of the tribe say, everybody has to fall in line.”

Hate Crimes, Antisemitism on the Rise

After the eruption of violence in the Middle East and its spillover effect in the United States, it’s critically important to repair and preserve this interfaith work and the fledgling alliances between Jewish, Muslim, and Christian leaders and believers, Roberts and others urge.

Last week, a man punched a Sikh teen in a turban on a New York City bus, yelling, “We don’t wear that in this country and take that mask off.”

Across the country, in California, a Jewish high school student had his locker defaced with swastikas and “KKK,” and an instructor at Stanford University was removed from his teaching duties after downplaying the Holocaust, calling Israel “a colonizer,” appearing to justify the mass murder of some 1,300 Israeli citizens and the kidnapping of an estimated 200 people. A new report by the Antisemitism Cyber Security Monitoring System found a sharp uptick in antisemitic online threats – 1,200% – since the attack on Israel.

“What Hamas did was unacceptable,” said the Rev. Roberts. “Raping, murdering, burning, taking people hostage in God’s name. How can that be justified? It cannot. At the same time, you should in no way put all Palestinians in the same camp. I’m very good friends with many Palestinians in the West Bank. I know many in Gaza. They don’t like Hamas.”

Failing To Prioritize Religious Pluralism

On Monday, the U.S. Commission on Religious Freedom, an independent taxpayer-funded body created by Congress, is set to commemorate the 25th anniversary of a landmark law designed to make religious liberty a greater priority in U.S. foreign policy decisions.

While the International Religious Freedom Act has undoubtedly elevated the value of religious pluralism on the national and international stage, leading advocates argue that U.S. presidents and their secretaries of state have far more work to do to integrate efforts to prevent faith-based persecution into their daily decision-making.

Sam Brownback, former Kansas governor and senator who served as U.S. ambassador for religious freedom under President Trump, says the Biden administration failed to heed his and others’ calls to do everything possible to force Azerbaijan to stop a blockade of Armenian Christians in Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway Azerbaijani enclave and the Armenians’ ancient ancestral home. (Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, a mostly Muslim nation, but it is made up mainly of ethnic Armenians who have run their own state since the 1990s following the collapse of the Soviet Union.)

Azerbaijan late last month re-took the region by force, prompting a mass exodus of 100,000 Armenians from the area.

In the last year of any president’s first term, foreign actors are testing the administration’s resolve, Brownback said, and Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken had the tools to push back against Azerbaijan and Turkey last month but chose not to utilize them.

“Without [the administration] doing that, then it’s a sign to others that they’re not going to effectively respond,” Brownback told RealClearPolitics. Attacks like the one Hamas carried out against Israel “take months to plan – you don’t just stockpile a bunch of rockets,” he added.

Just last month, the Biden administration was signaling that Saudi Arabia was poised to join the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco in normalizing relations with Israel for the first time – to expand the Abraham Accords, which the Trump administration spearheaded and were formalized in 2020.

“Iran is very happy right now. They’ve got chaos and carnage and anger through the Middle East – just what they want,” Brownback said. “We were moving toward peace in the Middle East and were closing in on getting the Saudis on board, which is phenomenal, miraculous, and now with all the carnage taking place the Arab street is going to be completely riled up and have difficulty maintaining what we have in the Abrahamic accords.”

Old Wounds Reopened

Burns expressed frustration that so much work on the part of dedicated religious freedom leaders could be destroyed in an instant.

“This conflict between Israel and Hamas has a global impact because it reopens old wounds that had just barely started to heal between Muslims, Christians, and Jews,” he said. “Building trust and friendship takes a great deal of time and hard work; reverting to old animosity can happen in a second.”

As recently as last month, Rashad Hussain, the Biden administration’s ambassador for religious freedom, publicly praised 250 Muslim leaders around the world for their commitment to championing the rights of religious minorities living in predominantly Muslim countries. Years of collaboration resulted in the Marrakesh Declaration in 2016, a landmark statement signed by Muslim scholars and politicians rejecting religious persecution and discrimination within the framework of international human rights. Hussain has repeatedly said that as ambassador he would work to have the declaration’s ideals incorporated into laws in countries across the Arab world.

The agreement has its fair share of criticism, namely that the authors of the declaration were preaching to the already converted, and that the 300 Shia and Sunni clerics and leaders who participated in the process could be characterized as so-called “moderate” or “liberal” Muslim leaders. While many Arab nations continued to enforce their blasphemy laws as a way to force conversions to Islam, the declaration provides a tangible agreement of principles for religious freedom advocates to point to for continued efforts in building cooperation and trust.

Dedicated Servants Persevere

Yet, amid the dashed hopes and global unrest are religious leaders and foot soldiers who remain dedicated to their interfaith work. Two rabbis were among the mourners at a funeral held outside Chicago Monday for Wadea al-Fayoume, the slain Palestinian boy.

In a Facebook post published after attending Wadea’s funeral, Skokie Valley Agudath Jacob Synagogue Rabbi Ari Hart wrote that he was not compromising his faith but instead following its teachings – that the Jewish people are obligated to be mourners of our people and all people.

“We met with the Imam, heard from the father, and stood with the boy’s community as they mourned this horrific loss. We witnessed the pain. We expressed our shock and condemnation of the attack. We wept.”

“I can’t say that it was simple to be there. These are not simple times,” Hart wrote. “But the murder of a six-year-old because of his faith and his identity is not complicated. It is a heinous crime. And that’s why we went today.”

Although the world feels like it has lost its way, Hart said he’s not abandoning efforts to find pathways to peace. “I can’t give up on trying, yearning, dreaming, even right now, of finding a way to shalom. The way to salaam. The way to peace,” he concluded.

While former U.S. special forces rescue groups helped thousands of Americans flee Israel over the last week and a half, other Americans are trying to plan trips there to show solidarity with their Jewish brothers and sisters.

Robert Nicholson heads the Philos Project, an organization that promotes positive Christian engagement in Near Eastern cultures, and the Philos Action League, a membership of Christians committed to showing up physically in solidarity with the Jewish community when acts of antisemitism occur.

Nicholson also serves on the board of Passages, a nonprofit that organizes fact-finding and pilgrimage trips to Israel for Christian college students. While the war has forced Passages to postpone several Holy Land trips, Nicholson says he’s fielded many calls over the last week about people wanting to make the journey.

“What’s interesting is, given the nature of Christian affinity for people and the land of Israel, most of these people, when you talk to them, are primarily interested in when they can go – in wanting to go even as a show of solidarity as soon as possible,” he said.

Even before the Hamas attacks, the Philos Project was set to co-host a Catholic-Jewish Conference to Confront Rising Antisemitism next week at Franciscan University in Ohio. At the end of the conference, participants plan to release a statement opposing antisemitism and commemorating the fifth anniversary of the Oct. 27, 2018, Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh. The perpetrator killed 11 worshippers and wounded six, including several Holocaust survivors, in the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the United States.

Passages and Philos are also fundraising for the community of Kfar Aza, a small Israeli town roughly two miles from the border of Gaza that endured a particularly brutal attack. Some 70 Hamas terrorists massacred at least 100 residents, including children and the elderly, and it took two days for the Israel Defense Forces to regain control.

Many Catholic churches in Israel are also actively fundraising for the hardest-hit communities. It’s a long tradition and a deep interfaith commitment from Catholic charities. The Sovereign Order of Malta, for instance, since 1985 has operated Holy Family Hospital, a large maternity and neonatal critical care center hospital in Bethlehem located in the West Bank. The overwhelming number of babies born there are Muslim, as are an increasing number of professionals employed there.

Religious freedom leaders across different faiths also have hailed the ultimate act of interfaith support and sacrifice by the Catholic Church’s highest-ranking prelate in Jerusalem. Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch, earlier this week offered himself in exchange for Israeli and other foreign nationals held hostage by Hamas.

In the past, the Latin Patriarch and other heads of churches in the Holy Land have been criticized for issuing statements that equivocate or, at times, tilt the balance of blame in the Israeli-Palestinian conflicts to Israel. For these reasons, Cardinal Pizzaballa’s willingness to make that statement was a watershed moment, Nicholson said.

“That statement, to me, covered a multitude of sins because, speaking as a Christian, we’re instructed very explicitly by Jesus in the New Testament that there is no greater love among human beings than for one man to lay down his life for his friend,” said Nicholson.

He added that those who genuinely value religious plurality should be leaning into the principle and touting Israel as a model for religious tolerance, of all individuals’ right to worship as they choose.

“Israel is a multi-ethnic, multi-religious society with a 20% Muslim population,” Nicholson said. “So rather than try to equivocate and try to dodge for fear of angering this or that constituency, I would say lean into this model of religious freedom in the Middle East. … I can’t think of another country in that part of the world that is so far advanced on that issue.”

Brownback stresses that the Israel-Hamas war is just the latest glaring example of why religious freedom needs to be a priority for the U.S. Even as the U.S. and its diplomatic leaders have labored over the last 25 years to build interfaith relationships in conflict zones worldwide, religious liberty is increasingly under attack.



Religious persecution is a severe problem in China, where millions of Uyghurs have been forced into labor camps, and Tibetans’ culture and way of life are under constant threat. It’s an undercurrent in the Russia-Ukraine conflict with the Russian Orthodox Church seeking to reestablish its primacy, and in Azerbaijan and Turkey with Muslim hatred of Jews and the persecution of Christians. Religious persecution also is driving widespread violence in West Africa where Muslim and other terrorist organizations have expanded their numbers and are slaughtering Christians and other religious minorities.

Trying to demonstrate the myriad benefits of allowing people to worship as they choose is far more difficult in the middle of religious war, but it’s never been more important, Brownback states.

“I hope we embrace it,” he said. “Once we do, I think it will really help us move forward on a major source of conflict and danger – to differentiate ourselves from China and bring peace to places like Africa and Asia where you have these conflicts that have been built on religion for years.”

This article was originally published by RealClearPolitics and made available via RealClearWire.

